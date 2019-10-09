<
09.10.2019 08:00:00

Nokia launches intent-based solution that allows operators to deploy software-defined access at their own pace

  • Nokia introduces industry first intent-based solution which eliminates operational barriers in multi-technology, multivendor fixed broadband networks
  • Operators can build-integrate-operate software-defined access in incremental steps and transition seamlessly toward a fully autonomous network at their own pace

       
9 October 2019

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today unveiled the industry’s first fully integrated intent-based solution that completely changes how operators build fixed access networks to deliver ultra-broadband services. With Nokia’s new intent-based Altiplano Access Controller operators will be able to flexibly move toward software-defined access and gain more intuitive and automated control to deliver a gigabit experience to users everywhere.

In the race to deliver a better broadband experience, operators are upgrading their access networks and introducing new technologies like 5G Fixed Wireless Access. However, with each upgrade come additional service management and operational complexity, which limit an operator’s ability to quickly introduce new services. Software-defined access networks (SDAN) can help by creating an open programmable network that is easier to adapt, automate and expand.

Intent-based networking (IBN) further enhances the benefits of SDAN and serves as the next evolutionary step toward a fully autonomous network. Supporting both traditional and SDAN nodes, it allows operators to manage service availability from a business perspective instead of at the technology level. With Nokia’s intent-based Altiplano Access Controller, operators can simply define the outcome they want to achieve in terms of a service definition or SLA, and the network will automatically configure to support it across any technology environment. It also makes it easier to configure and provision networks with self-adjusting capabilities that continuously monitor the state of the network against intents and execute changes as necessary across the network. 

While the benefits of SDAN and intent-based networking are significant, operators typically have extensive network investments that simply can’t be replaced or upgraded at once. To avoid stranding existing systems and disrupting business, operators need the flexibility to add SDAN in incremental steps. Nokia supports this stepped approach with a toolkit of services and solutions that help operators build, integrate and operate software-defined access at their own pace.  This includes:

Cloud design and OpEx modeling with Nokia’s unique end-to-end expertise to ensure the highest gains in performance, scalability and agility. Operators can analyze the impact on operations and save 25-40% in management tasks.

  • Quick-start solutions that help operators bring SDAN into the lab, conduct trials or start a deployment with minimal OSS impact and faster time-to-service.
  • Support for legacy with SDAN integrating easily into existing IT systems via a rich choice of protocols. Combined with a unique service to seamlessly migrate Nokia ISAM nodes to Lightspan, operators get a safe and efficient evolution path.
  • OSS and system integration services that help reduce the risk, cost and time it takes to build, integrate and operate software-defined access.

Enabling operators to incrementally move toward a more intelligent and automated network, the toolkit builds on Nokia’s extensive network migration experience that includes more than 65 ultra-broadband transformation customers with 99% first-time-right success.

Ray Owen, CTO at nbn, said:  "As a long-standing strategic partner for nbn, Nokia continues to play a key role in helping us evolve our network to meet our broadband access goals. Nokia’s cutting-edge SDAN technology allows us to manage the various G.fast deployments we have across the nbn FTTC network. It also gives us the flexibility to enhance the customer experience management and advance our own operations systems with integration into the Nokia SDAN open environment.”

Sandra Motley, President of Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: "Innovative intent-based solutions like our Altiplano Access Controller are changing the game for how operators deliver services over their network. No longer confined by their underlying infrastructure, operators can now create a service with the assurance of knowing the network will automatically configure and adapt to support what’s needed.”

To learn more about Nokia’s offering, network operators, customers, press and analysts are welcome to visit the Nokia booth, stand E20 at BBWF in the RAI, Amsterdam from 15 to 17 October 2019.  Nokia is also supporting a Broadband Forum demo at stand A40 focused on zero-touch automation of FTTH services.  The demo shows how Nokia’s Altiplano can be used to control OLTs and ONTs from various vendors and integrates seamlessly with open-source ONAP and OB-BAA projects

Resources:

About Nokia
We create the technology to connect the world. We develop and deliver the industry’s only end-to-end portfolio of network equipment, software, services and licensing that is available globally. Our customers include communications service providers whose combined networks support 6.1 billion subscriptions, as well as enterprises in the private and public sector that use our network portfolio to increase productivity and enrich lives.

Through our research teams, including the world-renowned Nokia Bell Labs, we are leading the world to adopt end-to-end 5G networks that are faster, more secure and capable of revolutionizing lives, economies and societies. Nokia adheres to the highest ethical business standards as we create technology with social purpose, quality and integrity.  www.nokia.com

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email:press.services@nokia.com

