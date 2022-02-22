SMI 11’765 -1.1%  SPI 14’887 -1.0%  Dow 34’079 -0.7%  DAX 14’535 -1.3%  Euro 1.0395 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’943 -1.1%  Gold 1’898 -0.3%  Bitcoin 34’029 0.3%  Dollar 0.9178 0.2%  Öl 99.1 1.8% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.02.2022 10:00:00

Nokia launches Intelligent RAN Operations to manage the power of 5G with machine learning #MWC22

Nokia
5.20 CHF 3.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Press Release

Nokia launches Intelligent RAN Operations to manage the power of 5G with machine learning #MWC22

  • Nokia’s Intelligent RAN Operations solution goes beyond automation with machine learning to help mobile operators keep costs down with superior 5G network management  
  • Reduces base station energy consumption by up to 15 percent without compromising end-user experience
  • Improves operational efficiency by up to 80 percent according to Nokia customer trials, boosting network quality

22 February 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has today announced the launch of its new Intelligent RAN Operations solution designed to manage the increasing complexity of 5G networks through machine learning (ML). The framework and its underlying products enable mobile operators to boost 5G network quality, efficiency, and the subscriber experience while reducing operational costs, energy consumption, and CO2 emissions. The solution supports Nokia’s ambitious commitment to sustainability and combatting climate change.

Nokia Intelligent RAN Operations implements several machine learning functionalities that help operators manage network density and complexity. It enables the automation of routine network management tasks, with a greater ability to detect, categorize and solve network issues in real-time. This saves time and eliminates human error.

5G networks have ushered in a host of new use cases as well as products and services reliant on ultra-low latency and resiliency. They also support a vast range of applications with widely varying service requirements. In this complex environment, operating cost-effective radio networks using manual intensive tools or even just automation is no longer possible.

Operators trialing the solution on a live network have seen an operational efficiency gain of up to 80 percent with zero-touch optimization, and 70 percent fewer issues to resolve, reducing team workloads and helping ensure consistent network quality. The solution also includes intelligent energy-saving features that reduce base station power consumption by up to 15 percent, enabling more sustainable operating practices.

Nokia has set sustainability goals to reduce its environmental impact and help its customers to do the same. The company has committed to reducing its emissions by 50 percent across both its operations and products in use by 2030. Nokia’s technology is designed to be energy efficient, contributing towards the climate and environmental targets of mobile operators.

Nokia at Mobile World Congress 2022
Nokia is showcasing its Intelligent RAN Operations solution at Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona, Hall 3 Stand 3A10. The demonstration shows how machine learning helps automate radio network energy-saving configuration and management while reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions.

James Crawshaw, Principal Analyst at Omdia, said: "As mobile networks have evolved from 2G through 5G they have become much more performant and sophisticated. Management and configuration tools largely kept pace with this evolution - until now. To optimize operational, capital, and energy efficiency in the 5G era requires a paradigm shift. Manual configuration of the thousands of parameters available in network nodes, a ten-fold increase on 4G, is no longer feasible. Operators need automated solutions that leverage artificial intelligence to augment and relieve human intelligence which can then be brought to bear on the manifold RAN operational challenges that computers are not yet able to solve.”

Mark Atkinson, SVP, Radio Access Networks PLM at Nokia, said: "Nokia’s Intelligent RAN Operations helps operators deliver 5G services to their customers in the most efficient and effective way possible. Through intelligent machine learning, it boosts network performance, quality, and the subscriber experience whilst reducing power consumption and operational costs. Nokia continually supports its global customer base with innovative products and solutions that help them to be more sustainable and deliver better services.”

Resources:
Intelligent RAN Operations
Nokia Zero Emission
Nokia Sustainability

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
03.02.22 Nokia Neutral Credit Suisse Group
18.01.22 Nokia Buy UBS AG
18.01.22 Nokia Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.01.22 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.22 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Welche Möglichkeiten gibt es, um in den Kryptomarkt zuinvestieren?
Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF bei Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG. Im Interview mit David Kunz erläutert Nima Pouyan, worin die Vorteile eines Investments über Zertifikate in Kryptowährungen liegen.

Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

08:34 SMI droht Ungemach
07:28 ‚Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Abwärtstrend setzt sich fort / Microsoft – Unter der Trendgerade
07:20 Kapitalerhöhung von Air France-KLM nimmt Form an
21.02.22 Vontobel: derimail - Comeback der Reisebranche?
21.02.22 Marktüberblick: Allianz nach Zahlen schwach
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
17.02.22 Nima Pouyan: Investieren in Krypto – Zertifikate, ETPs oder direkt? | BX Swiss TV
11.02.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ukraine-Konflikt belastet: SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX verbucht herbe Verluste -- Wall Street feiertagsbedingt geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich rot
"CS-Leaks" belastet CS-Aktie: Credit Suisse soll Kriminelle als Kunden akzeptiert haben - Bank im Visier der Finma
Ukraine-Krise spitzt sich zu: SMI und DAX reduzieren Verluste -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit deutlichem Minus
Talfahrt an der russischen Börse beschleunigt sich im Sog der Ukraine-Krise
Dufry-Aktie verliert: Dufry-Chef Julian Diaz tritt ab - Xavier Rossinyol zum neuen CEO ernannt
Darum bleibt die Credit Suisse das Sorgenkind unter den Schweizer Banken
Inflation und US-Geldpolitik im Fokus: "Buy the Dip" bei US-Aktien derzeit eine gefährliche Strategie?
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger mit negativen Vorzeichen
Unter aktuellem Niveau: Hier sehen JPMorgan-Analysten den "fairen Wert" von Bitcoin
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) fällt tief

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit