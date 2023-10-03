|
03.10.2023 14:00:00
Nokia launches Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service with Graybar
Press Release
Nokia launches Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service with Graybar
- Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service (AIMS) transforms traditional inventory cycle counting process with autonomous drones and cloud analytics software
- AIMS reduces the costs associated with inventory counting while also improving accuracy and efficiency
- Scanning data is used to validate physical inventory and improve customer service
03 October 2023
Murray Hill, New Jersey – Nokia today announced it is launching Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service (AIMS) with Graybar, a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest distributors of electrical, communications and data networking products in North America.
Nokia AIMS improves the accuracy and efficiency of cycle counting for warehouse operators by using autonomous drones. The drones safely navigate through a warehouse, scanning inventory on shelves, then share up-to-date results and analytics with warehouse managers. This technology is the result of years of Nokia Bell Labs research, and the fusion of AI-enabled drone-based hardware, camera-based indoor localization, data analytics and computer vision. Nokia AIMS can be used to improve service levels for warehouse operators, distributors, third-party logistics, OEMs, retailers, and grocers.
Graybar has signed a commercial deal with Nokia using AIMS to enhance its existing inventory management capabilities with this technology. Increasing the accuracy and efficiency of its inventory management program can result in improved productivity and customer satisfaction.
Paul Heitlinger, General Manager, Nokia AIMS said: "We are excited to launch Nokia AIMS with Graybar, a leading innovator in the distribution industry. Traditional warehouse inventory counting is manual, inefficient, and prone to human error. Nokia AIMS helps customers such as Graybar improve overall efficiency with an expected 30-40 percent ROI.”
Mark Hirst, VP Technology, Graybar said: "At Graybar, supply chain innovation is vital to our long-term success. We believe Nokia AIMS will help us increase the accuracy and efficiency of our inventory monitoring, which will enhance the customer experience and improve our operational performance. Very few technologies can simultaneously boost performance while reducing costs, but we believe AIMS can deliver both.”
Graybar has also purchased Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) to help improve the connectivity in its warehouses. The first Nokia DAC installation will be at Graybar’s St. Louis Service Center, with possible expansion to additional warehouses in the future.
Resources and additional information
Webpage: Autonomous Inventory Monitoring Service | Nokia
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
About Graybar
Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 325 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network, automate and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency.
Media inquiries
Nokia Communications, Corporate
Email: Press.Services@nokia.com
Follow us on social media
LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|29.09.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.23
|Nokia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.09.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|25.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.23
|Nokia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.23
|Nokia Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.07.23
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|29.09.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|21.07.23
|Nokia Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|21.07.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.07.23
|Nokia Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Profitieren vom Zinsanstieg | BX Swiss TV
In den letzten Monaten ist die Zinsentwicklung stark angestiegen, was sowohl Auswirkungen auf Banken als auch deren Kunden hat. Trotz dieser Zunahme geben viele Banken die gestiegenen Zinsen nur verzögert und oft nur teilweise oder gar nicht an ihre Kunden weiter. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick in die aktuelle Zinslage und welche Lösung, Leonteq für AnlegerInnen parat hält um über einen Zins Index auf CHF, EUR und USD in dem (täglich) Overnight Zins angesammelt werden doch von der Zinsentwicklung partizipieren zu können.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen & Dollarstärke im Blick: SMI tiefer -- DAX im Feiertagshandel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Bärenmodus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt agieren Anleger am Dienstag unentschlossen. In Deutschland wird heute trotz Feiertag gehandelt - es geht volatil zu. Die asiatischen Indizes wiesen deutliche Abschläge aus.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}