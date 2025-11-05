Nokia Expands Partnership With SoftBank To Advance 5G And 6G Networks In Japan

(RTTNews) - Nokia (NOK) announced an expanded partnership with SoftBank Corp. to supply advanced 4G and 5G radio access equipment across Western Japan. The agreement includes modernization of existing infrastructure and deployment of 5G standalone coverage using Nokia's AirScale portfolio.

Under the deal, Nokia will implement its energy-efficient AirScale Radio Access Network (RAN) solutions, featuring Habrok Massive MIMO radios and AirScale baseband units powered by ReefShark System-on-Chip technology. These systems will enhance performance, coverage, and capacity while maintaining high energy efficiency. The rollout also includes Nokia's AI-driven MantaRay platform for network management and Self-Organizing Network capabilities.

Executives from both companies highlighted the strategic importance of the collaboration, emphasizing its role in building a high-quality, AI-powered 5G network that improves efficiency and user experience.

As founding members of the AI-RAN Alliance, Nokia and SoftBank are also jointly advancing research in AI-RAN and 6G technologies, including field trials and development of a virtualized RAN platform. Both companies are currently conducting 6G tests in Tokyo using Massive MIMO in the 7 GHz frequency band.