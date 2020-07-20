Press Release

Nokia deploys Self-Organizing Network software for Telstra to boost automation across its mobile network and support 5G

Nokia’s Self-Organizing Network (SON) software will boost automation of Telstra’s Australia-wide radio access networks (RAN), better supporting the evolution to 5G

The SON software will help Telstra to minimize complexities from multi-technology and multi-layered networks

20 July 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia has deployed its EdenNet Self-Organizing Network (SON) software for Telstra to help the Australian operator centralize and automate network operations and to support its move to 5G.

Nokia’s EdenNet SON solution will automate Telstra’s radio access network (RAN) configuration management, improving network performance and efficiency to support the increased demands of 5G.

Partnering with Nokia will allow Telstra to migrate legacy tools to an open, scalable and future-proof platform and increase automation. The agreement will see Telstra roll out Nokia’s SON solution on its multi-vendor, nationwide 3G, 4G and 5G RAN. It will be delivered across model, staging, and production environments.

Nokia’s EdenNet SON is an open, 3GPP standards-based platform that enables mobile operators to efficiently realize the full potential of their existing networks, as well as drive transformation to 5G. As a centralized solution, the cognitive EdenNet SON platform eliminates complexities from multi-vendor, multi-technology and multi-layered networks.

Nokia’s EdenNet SON has helped over 100 communications service providers globally to enhance their radio network reliability while improving efficiencies.

Ashley Hunter, Network Engineering Executive, Telstra, said: "Telstra is a world leader in adopting new radio and platform technologies, and Nokia’s EdenNet SON solution will help enable us to automate our network configuration and operations to improve cycle time, repeatability, reliability and cost. Nokia’s Open SON framework APIs hide the complexity of the underlying network, allowing Telstra to focus on automating the configuration of our network to help provide greater reliability, faster speeds and peace of mind for our customers.”

Vishal Singh, Senior Vice President, Nokia Software , said: "As Telstra laid the groundwork for its 5G rollout, it was looking for an opportunity to enhance its network performance with new RAN technologies and software releases. Nokia was the obvious partner thanks to our EdenNet SON, which allows Telstra engineers to customize and automate network configurations in a cost effective and timely manner.”

