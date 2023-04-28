Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'437 0.7%  SPI 15'073 0.7%  Dow 34'050 0.7%  DAX 15'922 0.8%  Euro 0.9849 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'359 0.0%  Gold 1'991 0.1%  Bitcoin 26'066 -1.1%  Dollar 0.8934 -0.1%  Öl 79.5 1.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Dieser Schweizerische Biotech-Wert trifft auf wenig Gegenliebe
Enjin Coin kaufen - Tipps und Tricks zum ENJ-Handel
April 2023: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
KI-Entwicklung macht Google-Chef Sorgen: Gesellschaft nicht darauf vorbereitet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360Amazon645156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Idorsia36346343Zur Rose4261528
Suche...
ETF-Sparplan

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.04.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 28.04.2023

Nokia
4.48 CHF -0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
28 April 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 28.04.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 28 April 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL301,8003.82
CEUX47,8623.82
AQEU11,3603.82
TQEX7,4783.83
Total368,5003.82

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 28 April 2023 was EUR 1,407,227.80. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 57,723,804 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
21.04.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.04.23 Nokia Equal Weight Barclays Capital
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

​Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Zinn ist das am häufigsten übersehene Edelmetall in Zeiten der Energiewende. Wofür das Edelmetall benötigt wird und wie der Markt aktuell aussieht erklärt Dr. Thomas Bünger, CEO von First Tin heute im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, von der diesjährigen Invest am 17.03.2023.

🔥🔥🔥Save the Date: Börsentag Zürich mit der 🎤🎥 BX Swiss Blogger Lounge
►►► 30. September 2023

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:44 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
13:00 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
11:19 BNP Paribas: Von A nach B - Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2023
09:50 Börse Aktuell – 16.000-Punkte-Marke bleibt ein Thema
06:40 Die Bedeutung von Zinn | BX Swiss TV
06:20 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – März-Top auf dem Prüfstand
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
27.04.23 Marktüberblick: Thyssenkrupp haussiert
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'907.03 18.74 C0SSMU
Short 12'117.24 13.94 CRSSMU
Short 12'571.81 8.93 0QSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'437.14 28.04.2023 17:30:15
Long 10'932.40 18.74 XSSSMU
Long 10'692.96 13.45 XCSSMU
Long 10'261.41 8.93 CSSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie und UBS-Aktie stabil: Neuer UBS-Chef Ermotti gibt bis 30. April Swiss Re-Präsidentenposten ab
EMS-CHEMIE-Aktie stürzt ab: EMS-CHEMIE macht im ersten Quartal weniger Umsatz - Aufwertung des Franken belastet
Wolfspeed informierte über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Amazon mit Umsatz und Ergebnis über den Erwartungen - Amazon-Aktie im Minus
NEL ASA-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Umsatz von NEL ASA über den Erwartungen - dennoch Verluste
US-Techtitel mit Zahlenflut: SMI beendet Handelswoche im Plus -- DAX schliesslich höher -- Asiens Börsen legen am letzten April-Handelstag zu
Berichtssaison erreicht ersten Höhepunkt: US-Handel endet mit Aufschlägen -- SMI schliesst tiefer -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schliessen freundlich
US-Dollar mit längster Verlustserie seit drei Jahren - findet nun eine "Ent-Dollarisierung" statt?
Novartis-Aktie tiefer: Novartis erhält Empfehlung für Cosentyx-Mittel
Santhera-Aktie im Sinkflug: Santhera rutschte 2022 noch tiefer in die roten Zahlen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit