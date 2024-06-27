Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’004 -0.1%  SPI 15’942 0.0%  Dow 39’131 0.0%  DAX 18’211 0.3%  Euro 0.9620 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’903 -0.3%  Gold 2’327 1.2%  Bitcoin 55’287 1.4%  Dollar 0.8987 0.1%  Öl 86.5 1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405ABB1222171Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
Trotz Überbewertung: Experte sieht keine akute Crashgefahr am Aktienmarkt
Chewy-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Roaring Kitty treibt weitere Meme-Aktie nach oben
Goldpreis, Gaspreis, Ölpreis und Co. im Überblick
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Novartis könnte mit der MorphoSys-Übernahme kein Glück haben
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht
Suche...
ZERO Depot Krypto kaufen
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
27.06.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 27.06.2024

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.37 CHF 1.97%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
27 June 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 27.06.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 27 June 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL454,3763.50
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total454,3763.50

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 27 June 2024 was EUR 1,590,180. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 103,612,806 treasury shares.        

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
24.06.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
14.06.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.04.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.04.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
19.04.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:38 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Burckhardt Compression Holding AG
12:24 UBS KeyInvest: Disruptive Technologien - Rekordjagd an den Börsen / Pharma - Gesundheitsriesen im Rückstand
09:33 Marktüberblick: Autowerte und Essenslieferanten unter Druck
08:56 SMI - Erholungsversuch gescheitert
08:44 Überproportional partizipieren mit Outperformance-Zertifikaten
01:00 Corporate Bonds Risks, Returns Vs. Equities, Treasuries
25.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Barry Callebaut, Nestlé, Roche
25.06.24 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’536.56 19.59 S2S3UU
Short 12’785.53 13.93 UBSAOU
Short 13’264.23 8.92 UUGBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’004.31 27.06.2024 17:31:17
Long 11’518.25 18.53 XEUBSU
Long 11’278.83 13.69 UNBZSU
Long 10’801.68 8.89 SSSMQU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktienzusammenlegung bei Generalversammlung bewilligt
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt hoch: Neue Aktien sollen ab 1. Juli in den Handel gehen
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und US-Dollar zu
NVIDIA-Aktie beendet Verlustserie mit kräftiger Erholung: Stärkster Rebound seit über drei Jahren
Rivian-Aktie gibt Gas dank Milliardeninvestitionen von VW - Volkswagen-Aktionäre skeptisch
Rheinmetall-Aktie fällt dennoch in die Verlustzone: Rheinmetall erhält Grossauftrag für Pumpe für Hybrid-Fahrzeuge
Micron-Aktie trotz Umsatzsprung und schwarzen Zahlen deutlich tiefer - Ausblick überzeugt nicht
Hedgefonds-Manager warnt: Tesla steht vor einem Gewinneinbruch - grösste Blase der Geschichte
NVIDIA-Aktie im Minus: CEO Jensen Huang trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien im Millionenwert
Zurich-Aktie tiefer: Zurich übernimmt das Reiseversicherungsgeschäft für Privatkunden von AIG - Personalsuche in Indien

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit