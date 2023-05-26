Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
26.05.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 26.05.2023

Nokia
3.65 CHF -0.08%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
26 May 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 26.05.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 26 May 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL352,4253.77
CEUX7,5373.77
AQEU7,0503.76
TQEX6,4883.75
Total373,5003.77

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 26 May 2023 was EUR 1,407,609.45. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 64,462,304 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
24.05.23 Nokia Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16.05.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

