Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’178 0.0%  SPI 16’206 0.1%  Dow 42’134 -0.6%  DAX 19’464 0.1%  Euro 0.9355 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’943 0.2%  Gold 2’744 0.3%  Bitcoin 58’008 -1.7%  Dollar 0.8664 0.1%  Öl 76.0 1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Holcim1221405Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842
Top News
Aktienbewertung an der Börse: Überblick über die entscheidenden Kennzahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Freitagabend
Apple-Aktie im Plus: Apple teasert "Woche der Ankündigungen" an - Das könnte dahinter stecken
Colgate-Palmolive wird etwas zuversichtlicher - Aktie verliert dennoch
Suche...

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.10.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 25.10.2024

Nokia
4.16 CHF 1.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
25 October 2024 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 25.10.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 25 October 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL1,349,6264.42
CEUX445,1154.41
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total1,794,7414.42

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program started on 20 March 2024. On 19 July 2024, Nokia decided to accelerate the share buybacks by increasing the number of shares to be repurchased during the year 2024. The post-increase repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 22 July 2024 and end by 31 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 600 million for all purchases during 2024.

Total cost of transactions executed on 25 October 2024 was EUR 7,926,474. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 185,625,881 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
21.10.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.10.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.10.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
17.10.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2| BX Swiss TV

❓ Wie ist die aktuelle Lage in China, Europa und den USA.
❓ Sind KI Aktien immer noch so dominant oder sind sie überbewertet?
❓ Was passiert bei einem Carry-Trade und welche Rohstoffe werden in der Zukunft stärker nachgefragt?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

16:39 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Siemens Energy, Vestas Wind Systems
14:30 Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2024 – Teil 2 | BX Swiss TV
09:52 Unsicherheit hält an
09:32 Are New Highs Ahead for Bitcoin?
09:22 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf-Aktie gesucht
06:11 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Am Widerstand abgedreht
24.10.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) auf Amazon.com Inc, ALPHABET INC-CL C, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp
24.10.24 BRC mit Partizipation: clevere Weiterentwicklung
12.09.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’665.58 19.99 SSCM8U
Short 12’951.45 13.70 0SSSMU
Short 13’413.76 8.93 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’177.86 25.10.2024 17:30:00
Long 11’684.15 19.35 UWASLU
Long 11’399.82 13.55 UBSAJU
Long 10’930.22 8.90 SSRMOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wahlsieg von Kamala Harris: Rally oder Crash? Darauf sollten Anleger vorbereitet sein
DocMorris-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Einschätzung durch Generalanwalt zu Rechtsstreit
Holcim-Aktie steigt: Holcim macht mit weniger Umsatz mehr Gewinn im Sommerquartal
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Newmont-Aktie sackt ab: Quartalsgewinn bleibt hinter den Erwartungen zurück
Experte warnt: Warum jetzt der richtige Zeitpunkt ist, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu verkaufen
WhatsApp-Chat aus Versehen gelöscht? - So einfach können Nachrichten wiederhergestellt werden
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie springt hoch: Relief meldet positive Studienergebnisse für RLF-OD032
KW 43: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Rheinmetall-Aktie trotzdem im Minus: Rheinmetall übergibt weitere Schützenpanzer an Kiew

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten