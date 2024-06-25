Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’086 -0.6%  SPI 16’038 -0.6%  Dow 39’112 -0.8%  DAX 18’178 -0.8%  Euro 0.9585 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’936 -0.3%  Gold 2’318 -0.6%  Bitcoin 55’449 2.9%  Dollar 0.8947 0.2%  Öl 84.9 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539DocMorris4261528ABB1222171Kuros32581411Novo Nordisk129508879Nikola55177944Lonza1384101
Top News
Tesla-Aktie höher: Analyst sieht viel Potenzial für Tesla-Aktie - Tesla bald eine Billion US-Dollar wert?
Covestro-Aktie: Covestro widerspricht Verbindung von Sparprogramme mit Übernahmeverhandlungen
Bayer-Aktie: Bayer-CEO rechnet mit schnellerem Umbau des Konzerns als erwartet
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Lonza Top-Pick bei den Schweizer Pharma-Auftragsfertigern
Weshalb der Euro einen Teil der Dollar-Verluste aufholt - Franken im Späthandel wenig verändert
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus ZERO Depot

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
25.06.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 25.06.2024

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.30 CHF 0.55%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
25 June 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 25.06.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 25 June 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL461,2963.49
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total461,2963.49

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 25 June 2024 was EUR 1,610,523. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 102,976,917 treasury shares.        

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
24.06.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
14.06.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
22.04.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.04.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
19.04.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Apollo Global Management
✅ LPL Financial
✅ Waste Connections
incl. Rebalancing

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Apollo Global Management, LPL Financial & Waste Connections mit François Bloch