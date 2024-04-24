|
24.04.2024 21:30:00
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 24.04.2024
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
24 April 2024 at 22:30 EEST
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 24.04.2024
Espoo, Finland – On 24 April 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:
|Trading venue (MIC Code)
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price / share, EUR*
|XHEL
|392,119
|3.43
|CEUX
|-
|-
|BATE
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|Total
|392,119
|3.43
* Rounded to two decimals
On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.
Total cost of transactions executed on 24 April 2024 was EUR 1,343,204. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 86,952,589 treasury shares.
Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|
18.04.24
|Nokia-Aktie in Grün: Umsatzrückgang - Analysteneinschätzungen verfehlt (AWP)
|
18.04.24
|Nokia sieht Tiefpunkt bei Nachfrage nach Mobilfunknetzen erreicht (Dow Jones)
|
17.04.24
|Ausblick: Nokia öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Nokia von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.ch)
|
08.04.24
|EURO STOXX 50-Titel Nokia-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Nokia von vor 5 Jahren gekostet (finanzen.ch)
|
03.04.24
|Optimismus in Europa: Euro STOXX 50 zum Start mit Kursplus (finanzen.ch)
|
03.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Nokia gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
02.04.24
|Anleger in Europa halten sich zurück: Euro STOXX 50 beendet den Handel mit Verlusten (finanzen.ch)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|22.04.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|22.04.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.04.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|19.04.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|14.07.23
|Nokia Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|19.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.04.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Schutz gegen schwache Marktphasen | BX Swiss TV
Was macht die Firma Alquant, welche Probleme lösen sie und wie können Privatanleger dabei profitieren?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Quang Pham, Chief Investment Officer & Co-Founder, Alquant im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleger werden wieder vorsichtiger: US-Börsen schliessen wenig bewegt -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX kann Gewinne letztlich nicht halten -- Asiens Märkte schlussendlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte leichter. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel gegen Nachmittag zurück und schloss tiefer. Die US-Börsen fanden keine klare Richtung. An den Börsen in Fernost waren zur Wochenmitte Gewinne zu beobachten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}