Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’000 -0.6%  SPI 17’206 -0.5%  Dow 42’583 1.4%  DAX 22’853 -0.2%  Euro 0.9538 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’416 -0.2%  Gold 3’011 -0.5%  Bitcoin 77’752 2.6%  Dollar 0.8832 0.0%  Öl 73.1 1.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Tesla11448018Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842
Top News
Super Micro-Aktie profitiert kaum noch: Kurszielanhebung verpufft
Tesla-Aktie profitiert von Spekulationen über mildere Zölle
BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
Meta-Aktie im Fokus: KI-Startup FuriosaAI lehnt Übernahme durch Meta ab
Investition in Bitcoin belohnt: Strategy-Aktie mit Kursanstieg
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

24.03.2025 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 24.03.2025

Nokia
4.75 CHF 0.87%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
24 March 2025 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 24.03.2025

Espoo, Finland – On 24 March 2025 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:                

Trading venue (MIC Code) Number of shares Weighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL 2,408,132 4.93
CEUX 1,220,634 4.93
BATE - -
AQEU - -
TQEX 166,276 4.93
Total 3,795,042 4.93

* Rounded to two decimals

On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 24 March 2025 was EUR 18,703,105. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 194,123,580 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
07:33 Nokia Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.02.25 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.25 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.25 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.25 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem spannenden Video spricht Tim Schäfer über die Investment-Philosophie von Warren Buffett und warum langfristiges Buy & Hold auch heute noch funktioniert. Gemeinsam werfen wir einen Blick auf Berkshire Hathaway, die Lieblingsaktie von Tim, und analysieren die grössten Positionen des Star-Investors – von Apple über Coca-Cola bis hin zu Occidental Petroleum.

✅ Welche Dividendenaktien lohnen sich wirklich?
✅ Warum Buffett Milliarden in Cash hält
✅ Wie du dein Depot stabil und renditestark aufbaust
✅ Welche Titel Buffett kürzlich reduziert – und wo er verstärkt einsteigt
✅ Tipps von Tim Schäfer aus erster Hand – direkt von der Wall Street!

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Nike Aktie: Schwache Zahlen, starke Marke? Nike im Realitätscheck nach den Quartalszahlen
11:18 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Vorsichtige Währungshüter
09:13 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
09:09 SMI schlägt sich wacker
21.03.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
20.03.25 From Winter to Spring: Shifting Dynamics in U.S. Wheat Production
20.03.25 Warren Buffett – Hot Picks – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.03.25 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA, Lonza Group AG, Swisscom AG
20.03.25 Chinas Rückkehr an die Spitze
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’569.36 18.86 BDKS2U
Short 13’815.90 13.84 BU9S6U
Short 14’336.02 8.91 B19SNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’000.24 24.03.2025 17:31:19
Long 12’480.00 19.34
Long 12’200.00 13.96
Long 11’660.00 8.69
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall-Aktie steigt: Rheinmetall und Leonardo schielen wohl auf Iveco-Rüstungssparte
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Novo Nordisk-Aktie unter Druck: Anleger zweifeln an CagriSema-Wirksamkeit
Xiaomi-Aktie höher: Xiaomi erhofft sich Milliarden-Einnahmen aus Aktienverkauf
BYD-Aktie weit im Plus: BYD mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung
Kursrutsch am Aktienmarkt: Diese Experten-Strategien helfen, die Ruhe zu bewahren
Bayer-Aktie bricht ein: US-Gericht urteilt gegen Bayer
Hoffen auf moderatere Zollpolitik: Wall Street gewinnt -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX beendet Handel leicht im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Grün
RENK-, DWS- und flatexDEGIRO-Aktien steigen in den MDAX auf - Aktien uneins

Top-Rankings

KW 12: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 12: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 12: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}