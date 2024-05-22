Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
22.05.2024

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 22.05.2024

Nokia
3.50 CHF 0.37%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
22 May 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 22.05.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 22 May 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL354,5963.61
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total354,5963.61

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 22 May 2024 was EUR 1,281,510. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 93,779,749 treasury shares.        

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


