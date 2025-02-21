Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’949 1.1%  SPI 17’156 1.0%  Dow 43’454 -1.6%  DAX 22’288 -0.1%  Euro 0.9388 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’475 0.3%  Gold 2’934 -0.1%  Bitcoin 85’369 -3.4%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.1%  Öl 74.3 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842
Top News
Tesla-Aktie: Klagen gegen Kritiker und Medien in China eingereicht
KW 8: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Darum gibt der Euro zu Franken und Dollar nach
"Dr. Doom" Roubini schlägt Alarm: Bitcoin & Co. in gefährlicher Blase?
Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis & Co.: So schlagen sich die Rohstoffe am Abend
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.02.2025 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 21.02.2025

Nokia
4.48 CHF -0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
21 February 2025 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 21.02.2025

Espoo, Finland – On 21 February 2025 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL1,384,4234.78
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total1,384,4234.78

* Rounded to two decimals

On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 21 February 2025 was EUR 6,616,434. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 255,830,208 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
20.02.25 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.02.25 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.25 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.25 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
31.01.25 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Digital vs Kreditkarten: Wer gewinnt das Zahlungs-Rennen? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live geht es um Digitale Zahlungssysteme. Warum haben Unternehmen wie Visa, Mastercard und American Express kaum Konkurrenz? Wo liegen die Probleme von PayPal und wird Apple Pay in Zukunft noch mehr im digitalen Zahlungsumfeld mitspielen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Digital vs Kreditkarten: Wer gewinnt das Zahlungs-Rennen? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

18:47 Logo WHS Börsencheck vor der Bundestagswahl! DAX, Gold, EUR/USD & Aktien (Apple, Palantir, Tesla,...) im Fokus
16:26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Netflix, Shopify, The Walt Disney Company
09:28 Marktüberblick: Airbus und Mercedes nach Zahlen schwach
09:17 SMI präsentiert sich gut behauptet
09:14 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Deutschland – Wichtige Weichenstellung/US-Konsummarken – "Schmackhafte" Konditionen
20.02.25 Digital vs Kreditkarten: Wer gewinnt das Zahlungs-Rennen? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
20.02.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (56.5%) auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
20.02.25 Warum die Handelszeiten des Basiswertes bei Hebelprodukten eine Rolle spielen
19.02.25 Three Interest Rate Themes in 2025
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’432.72 19.55 S2S3NU
Short 13’716.95 13.51 UBSIIU
Short 14’203.56 8.96 BSNS9U
SMI-Kurs: 12’948.60 21.02.2025 17:31:45
Long 12’340.00 19.75
Long 12’060.00 13.89
Long 11’568.85 8.93 B2ZSOU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Einblick ins Gates-Depot: Diese Unternehmen dominieren das Stiftungsportfolio in Q4/2024
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
"Dr. Doom" Roubini schlägt Alarm: Bitcoin & Co. in gefährlicher Blase?
KW 8: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Soros‘ Milliardenwetten: Auf diese Aktien setzt die Investment-Legende im vierten Quartal 2024
Siemens Energy-Aktie fester: Siemens Gamesa arbeitet an der Behebung von Mängeln bei Onshore-Windanlagen bis 2027
SOLANA Holder aufgepasst: Dieses Projekt ändert alles
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie in Rot: Mercedes-Benz kürzt nach Gewinneinbruch Dividende
Krypto News: Nach jahrelanger Entwicklung – Dieser Token wurde heute gelistet
Sika-Aktie stärker: Reingewinn von Sika für 2024 deutlich gestiegen

Top-Rankings

KW 8: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 08/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 08/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten