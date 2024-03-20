Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’619 0.4%  SPI 15’249 0.3%  Dow 39’512 1.0%  DAX 18’015 0.2%  Euro 0.9687 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’000 -0.2%  Gold 2’186 1.3%  Bitcoin 59’423 8.1%  Dollar 0.8867 -0.2%  Öl 86.2 -1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Lonza1384101Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Super Micro Computer2776758Swiss Life1485278ABB1222171
Top News
Micron-Aktie zweistellig hoher: Micron überzeugt mit schwarzen Zahlen und starkem Umsatz
AI Coins boomen, aber Experte mahnt zur Vorsicht: Nachhaltiger Trend oder Strohfeuer?
MicroStrategy-Aktie nach Wandelanleihen-Emission höher - BTC-Bestände aufgestockt
Fed lässt Leitzins unverändert: Weiter drei Zinssenkungen 2024
Neues Rekordhoch: Geplanter Aktiensplit treibt Chipotle-Aktie an
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.03.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 20.03.2024

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.11 CHF -0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
20 March 2024 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 20.03.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 20 March 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL489,8333.23
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total489,8333.23

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 20 March 2024 was EUR 1,582,357. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 76,393,645 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
31.01.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
25.01.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

In unserem heutigen Experteninterview mit Stefan Buck, Partner bei adaptivv, geht es um die Downside Control von adaptivv, ein ETH Spin-off.

Stefan Buck erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, wie die Sensor Technologie von adaptivv auch beim Bitcoin funktioniert und und welche Mechanismen sowohl bei 🐻Bären- als auch 🐂Bullenmärkten greifen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:24 Coinbase Aktie fällt um 8 Prozent – Bitcoin zwischenzeitlich unter 61.000 Dollar
15:15 E-mini equity index options block quick reference guide
10:09 SMI-Anleger bleiben in Deckung
09:18 Marktüberblick: Siemens-Aktie unter Druck
07:12 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – US-Zinsentscheid im Fokus
19.03.24 Julius Bär: 8.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Hermes International
19.03.24 Das Bitcoin Halving steht in wenigen Wochen an – Doch was passiert beim Halving genau?
19.03.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Sika, VAT Group
18.03.24 Market Timing bei Bitcoin | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’088.23 19.54 SSUM2U
Short 12’335.45 13.92 XSSM6U
Short 12’793.99 8.94 NRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’618.63 20.03.2024 17:31:41
Long 11’200.00 19.84
Long 10’897.43 13.92 SSRM0U
Long 10’429.93 8.98 SSPM4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie nach Ausgliederung von Bezugsrechten 50 Prozent tiefer
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Aktionäre haben Kapitalerhöhung genehmigt
Lonza-Aktie gesucht: Lonza übernimmt US-Werk von Roche-Tochter Genentech - Mehr Umsatzwachstum erwartet
Bayer-Aktie in Rot: Bayer will Antrag auf Marktzulassung bei Elinzanetant einreichen
SNB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: Kommt die erste Zinssenkung schon am Donnerstag?
Reddit-IPO steht an: Ist die Reddit-Aktie jetzt schon überzeichnet?
BioNTech-Aktie unter Druck: BioNTech erleidet Gewinneinbruch
NVIDIA-Aktie mit Kursrally: Steht ein Aktiensplit bevor?
NVIDIA-Aktie dennoch etwas tiefer: NVIDIA-Chef hält Problem von KI-Halluzinationen für lösbar - Kauf von Samsung-Chips?
Meyer Burger-Aktie knickt kräftig ein: Meyer Burger nennt Details zu geplanter Kapitalerhöhung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit