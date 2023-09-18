Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'091 -1.0%  SPI 14'551 -0.9%  Dow 34'661 0.1%  DAX 15'727 -1.1%  Euro 0.9590 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'246 -1.1%  Gold 1'932 0.4%  Bitcoin 24'036 1.0%  Dollar 0.8976 0.1%  Öl 94.1 -0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Arm129235510Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Novo Nordisk129508879Holcim1221405
Top News
Vitesco-Aktie nachbörslich moderat im Minus: Einhorns Hedgefonds Greenlight investiert in Vitesco
Investitionen rückläufig: Risikokapitalgeber wenden sich von Krypto-Startups ab
Alternative Investments: Ein eleganter Zugang
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
0% Kommission

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.09.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 18.09.2023

Nokia
3.52 CHF -0.73%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
18 September 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 18.09.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 18 September 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL337,3843.69
CEUX31,8173.69
AQEU7,4953.68
TQEX6,3043.69
Total383,0003.69

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 18 September 2023 was EUR 1,412,235.90. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 87,375,867 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
25.07.23 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.07.23 Nokia Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
21.07.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.07.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit | BX Swiss TV

Wird sich Künstliche Intelligenz als Zukunftstrend bewahren? Wie nutzt die Shareholder Value Management AG diese und was ist das Fazit der Roundtables des 4. Fundplat «Mountain Talks» Summit?
Darüber spricht Philipp Prömm, Vorstand bei der Shareholder Value Management AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:09 UBS KeyInvest: Ende der geldpolitischen Sommerpause
12:00 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
09:54 SG-Marktüberblick: 18.09.2023
09:36 SMI-Anleger gut aufgelegt
09:13 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
06:00 KI (Künstliche Intelligenz) als Zukunftstrend? | BX Swiss TV
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
14.09.23 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'547.05 19.10 RSSM1U
Short 11'778.96 13.51 C0SSMU
Short 12'208.63 8.86 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'090.61 18.09.2023 17:31:30
Long 10'640.00 19.69
Long 10'366.27 13.51 5SSMXU
Long 9'933.03 8.86 5SSM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Lonza-CEO Pierre-Alain Ruffieux kündigt Rücktritt an
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Anstehende Zinsentscheide sorgen für Zurückhaltung: US-Börsen kaum bewegt -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit merklichen Verlusten -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
UBS-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Sergio Ermotti will neue Mega-Bank offenbar bis mindestens 2026 leiten
Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
UBS-Aktie holt Verluste auf: Bürgerkomitee will Teilverstaatlichung der UBS
Investmentlegende Rob Arnott warnt vor Blase bei NVIDIA - und schlimmen Konsequenzen, wenn sie platzt
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Musks X auf dem Weg zum All-In-Konzern: Krypto-Lizenz erhalten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit