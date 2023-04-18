Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'348 0.3%  SPI 14'908 0.4%  Dow 33'972 0.0%  DAX 15'883 0.6%  Euro 0.9840 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'394 0.6%  Gold 2'004 0.4%  Bitcoin 27'009 2.1%  Dollar 0.8972 -0.2%  Öl 85.2 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Ausblick: IBM stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Wichtige Tipps für Ihren Erfolg beim Aktienkauf
Vertrauen in Kryptowährungen kehrt zurück: Fast eine Million Wallets halten mittlerweile mehr als einen Bitcoin
Ausblick: ASML NV legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Ausblick: Alcoa legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Credit Suisse1213853Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Nestlé3886335Tesla11448018Meyer Burger10850379Holcim1221405Sika41879292Adecco1213860Swiss Life1485278Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.04.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 18.04.2023

Nokia
4.48 CHF -0.20%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
18 April 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 18.04.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 18 April 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL282,1704.40
CEUX20,9624.40
AQEU1,5974.35
TQEX5,2714.39
Total310,0004.40

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 18 April 2023 was EUR 1,364,713.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 54,835,404 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten