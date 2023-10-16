Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'889 -0.1%  SPI 14'236 0.0%  Dow 34'004 1.0%  DAX 15'238 0.3%  Euro 0.9496 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'150 0.3%  Gold 1'919 -0.7%  Bitcoin 25'388 3.6%  Dollar 0.8998 -0.2%  Öl 89.9 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Birkenstock129711946Tesla11448018Novo Nordisk129508879On113454047Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101
Top News
Julius Bär wirbt für Neuaufstellung Manager bei der UBS ab
Ausblick: Ericsson stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Starke Bilanzsaison und Tech-Rally voraus? Diese zwei Aktien empfiehlt Dan Ives
Ausblick: Bank of America mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Online-Seminar: Portfolioaufbau mit ETFs - optimaler Einsatz passiver Anlagen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.10.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.10.2023

Nokia
3.25 CHF -1.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
16 October 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.10.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 16 October 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL364,8523.40
CEUX23,5513.41
AQEU1,7143.41
TQEX22,8833.41
Total413,0003.40

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 16 October 2023 was EUR 1,402,961.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 154,906,567 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
13.10.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.10.23 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
06.10.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
06.10.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.09.23 Nokia Equal Weight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
Wie entwickelte sich die diesjährige US Bankenkrise? Bildet sich beim Thema künstliche Intelligenz bereits eine Blase und wie sieht es bei der wirtschaftlichen Entwicklung der USA und in Europa aus?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:44 UBS KeyInvest: Hartnäckige Teuerung
11:27 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Nahost-Konflikt und US-Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:57 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
09:07 Stimmung droht wieder zu kippen
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
13.10.23 Robuste Öl-Nachfrage trifft auf reduziertes Angebot
13.10.23 Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023 | BX Swiss TV
12.10.23 Julius Bär: 12.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Temenos AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'337.93 19.63 9XSSMU
Short 11'601.42 13.29 DRSSMU
Short 12'015.43 8.72 OFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'889.03 16.10.2023 17:30:20
Long 10'432.76 18.79 A8SSMU
Long 10'229.24 13.97 3SSMJU
Long 9'778.96 8.93 UASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Euro zum Dollar etwas höher
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
SoftwareONE-Aktie zieht deutlich an: SoftwareONE macht Sonia Caso zur Präsidentin der Region Lateinamerika
Diese Aktien begeistern die Börsenlegenden Warren Buffett und Kenneth Griffin gleichermassen
Starke Bilanzsaison und Tech-Rally voraus? Diese zwei Aktien empfiehlt Dan Ives
Weiter Vorsicht: SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen geben schlussendlich ab
Starinvestor Warren Buffett wirft erneut HP-Aktien aus dem Depot
Santhera-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Santhera hofft nach positiver CHMP-Empfehlung für Vamorolone auf baldige Zulassung
Pfizer-Aktie dennoch höher: Pfizer wird pessimistischer für Jahresprognose - Moderna- und BioNTech-Aktien unter Druck
NEU: Aktien ohne Gebühren handeln mit finanzen.net ZERO (1)

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit