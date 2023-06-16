Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'386 0.7%  SPI 15'006 0.6%  Dow 34'387 -0.1%  DAX 16'358 0.4%  Euro 0.9777 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'395 0.7%  Gold 1'959 0.0%  Bitcoin 23'581 3.4%  Dollar 0.8938 0.2%  Öl 76.4 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Anders als Meta & Co.: Apple vermeidet bei Produkteinführung der Computer-Brille Vision Pro bewusst Metaverse-Erwähnung
Forex Trading - Tipps für den Erfolg beim Devisenhandel
KW 24: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Softbank-Tochter Arm: Intel könnte als Ankerinvestor einsteigen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Evolva126205578Zurich Insurance1107539Logitech2575132Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528ABB1222171SoftwareONE49645150NVIDIA994529
Suche...
Krypto kaufen
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
16.06.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.06.2023

Nokia
3.79 CHF 0.03%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
16 June 2023 at 21:00 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 16.06.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 16 June 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL312,0623.95
CEUX29,1573.95
AQEU8,2343.95
TQEX6,5473.95
Total356,0003.95

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 16 June 2023 was EUR 1,405,630.40. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 69,983,304 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
24.05.23 Nokia Outperform Credit Suisse Group
16.05.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
21.04.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:58 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
11:16 BNP Paribas: Reisebranche auf Erholungskurs
09:45 SG-Marktüberblick: 16.06.2023
08:00 Japans Wirtschaftserwachen: Vom «verlorenen Jahrzehnt» zur aufstrebenden Anlagechance
06:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Erholung vom Tagestief
15.06.23 Julius Bär: 20.45% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
15.06.23 DAX Ausblick: Fed setzt auf Zinspause – alle Augen auf die EZB
15.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: ASM International, Cintas & Glencore mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'847.14 19.83 A0SSMU
Short 12'104.57 13.91 OFSSMU
Short 12'546.33 8.98 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'386.26 16.06.2023 17:30:06
Long 10'919.50 19.01 XTSSMU
Long 10'679.46 13.58 XDSSMU
Long 10'227.37 8.77 5SSMXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Mittag deutlich an
Nach EZB-Zinsendscheid: Wall Street schliesst mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI schliesst etwas höher -- DAX geht wenig verändert aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher
Zinsentscheid: US-Notenbank Fed verkündet Zinspause - erneute Erhöhung möglich
SoftwareONE-Aktie haussiert zweistellig: Bain Capital bietet mit Gründeraktionären 2,9 Milliarden Franken für SoftwareONE - SoftwareONE lehnt ab
VAT-Aktie wird abgestraft: VAT führt Kurzarbeit für 650 Mitarbeiter in der Schweiz ein
DocMorris-Aktie mit schwacher Performance: UBS streicht Kursziel zusammen
Geldpolitischer Gegenwind nimmt zu: Bitcoin fällt unter 25'000 US-Dollar
Nach Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX gehen mit Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Calida-Aktie deutlich unter Druck: Calida rechnet wegen gescheiterter Übernahme mit tieferem Umsatz
INTERROLL-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: INTERROLL gibt Gewinnwarnung heraus

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit