Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’150 0.7%  SPI 16’161 0.6%  Dow 40’563 1.4%  DAX 18’183 1.7%  Euro 0.9571 0.4%  EStoxx50 4’808 1.7%  Gold 2’456 0.3%  Bitcoin 49’871 -1.9%  Dollar 0.8723 0.8%  Öl 80.9 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156NVIDIA994529Meyer Burger Technology135706599ABB1222171Geberit3017040Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278DocMorris4261528
Top News
Investment-Experte erwartet starke Performance von Value-Aktien
Darum zeigt sich der Franken zum Euro und US-Dollar schwächer
Bei NVIDIA, Apple und Microsoft kräftig zugegriffen: Das US-Aktiendepot der UBS im zweiten Quartal 2024 setzt weiter auf KI
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Starinvestoren trennen sich von Aktien - 3M ist ein Turnaround-Kandidat
Walmart-Aktie im Plus: Anhebung der Jahresprognose
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
15.08.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 15.08.2024

Nokia
3.34 CHF 0.42%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
15 August 2024 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 15.08.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 15 August 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL1,631,7273.67
CEUX306,6083.66
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total1,938,3353.67

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program started on 20 March 2024. On 19 July 2024, Nokia decided to accelerate the share buybacks by increasing the number of shares to be repurchased during the year 2024. The post-increase repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 22 July 2024 and end by 31 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 600 million for all purchases during 2024.

Total cost of transactions executed on 15 August 2024 was EUR 7,107,099. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 154,553,889 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
23.07.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.07.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
19.07.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.07.24 Nokia Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.24 Nokia Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ KLA Tencor
✅ Ferrari
✅ Waste Connections

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10:53 UBS KeyInvest: Familienunternehmen - In guten wie in schlechten Zeiten / Deutsche Autokonzerne - Die Motoren stottern
09:19 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.08.2024
09:02 SMI wieder über 12.000 Punkte
09:00 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: KLA-Tencor, Ferrari & Waste Connections mit François Bloch
08:42 Warren Buffett verkauft die Hälfte seiner Apple-Anteile. Was bedeutet das für Apple?
13.08.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Comet Holding AG
13.08.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Helvetia Versicherungen, Swiss Life, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
09.08.24 Vanguard Marktausblick: Balanceakt
02.08.24 One Farmer’s Approach to the 2024 Growing Season
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’684.20 19.01 YXSSMU
Short 12’916.77 13.83 0RSSMU
Short 13’419.28 8.79 SSZM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’150.22 15.08.2024 17:31:33
Long 11’680.00 20.00
Long 11’414.99 13.99 UI3SRU
Long 10’905.37 8.85 SSRM1U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie legt zu: UBS erzielt im zweiten Quartal Milliardengewinn
Trump meldet sich auf X zurück - Trump Media-Aktie auf Talfahrt
Erste Schätzungen: NVIDIA informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
UBS-Aktie gibt nach: UBS liquidiert CS-Immobilienfonds nach Kündigungen
Straumann-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Straumann erhöht Ziele - Verkauf von Dr. Smile-Geschäft
Milliarden-Deal: Mars will Pringles-Hersteller übernehmen - Kellanova-Aktie im Höhenrausch
EVOTEC-Aktie dennoch höher: EVOTEC vergrössert Nachsteuerverlust im 2. Quartal
Bei NVIDIA, Apple und Microsoft kräftig zugegriffen: Das US-Aktiendepot der UBS im zweiten Quartal 2024 setzt weiter auf KI
Warum der Euro zum Dollar auf den höchsten Stand seit Jahresbeginn klettert
RWE-Aktie: Goldman Sachs Group Inc. vergibt Bewertung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit