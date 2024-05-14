Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’784 0.1%  SPI 15’739 0.2%  Dow 39’558 0.3%  DAX 18’716 -0.1%  Euro 0.9809 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’080 0.0%  Gold 2’357 0.9%  Bitcoin 55’789 -2.3%  Dollar 0.9065 -0.2%  Öl 82.5 -1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204GameStop2274310Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Swiss Re12688156Sandoz124359842On113454047Alcon43249246Meyer Burger10850379Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171
Top News
Ausblick: E.ON SE verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: On Holding mit starkem Wachstum
Brenntag SE-Analyse: Brenntag SE-Aktie von Jefferies & Company Inc. mit Hold bewertet
Plug Power-Aktie springt an: Milliardenhohe Kreditgarantie von US-Energieministerium erhalten
Aktien von Tesla, Rivian und Lucid profitieren: USA heben Zölle für E-Autos aus China drastisch an
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.05.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 14.05.2024

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.62 CHF 6.34%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
14 May 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 14.05.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 14 May 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL354,7043.63
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total354,7043.63

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 14 May 2024 was EUR 1,286,334. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 91,533,752 treasury shares.        

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
22.04.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
19.04.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
19.04.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
18.04.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
18.04.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Invest 2024: Lisa Osada (Aktiengram) berichtet im Interview mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über die Stimmung auf der diesjährigen Finanzmesse in Stuttgart, die Resonanz auf ihr Debüt-Buch «Aktien-Life-Balance» und ihre Eindrücke von der Generalversammlung der Lindt & Sprüngli AG in Zürich

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:47 Börse Aktuell – Morgen dürfte es spannend werden
12:03 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf UniCredit SpA
11:54 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Sandoz, Straumann
09:17 Marktüberblick: Hochtief übertrifft Erwartungen
09:01 SMI legt Verschnaufpause ein
08:29 Campari – heute mehr als nur ein Getränk
06:57 Invest 2024: Einblicke und Vibes mit Lisa von @Aktiengram | BX Swiss TV
06:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Neues Monatshoch im Chart
13.05.24 Three Ways to Transition Into E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight Futures
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’256.31 19.98 SSZMXU
Short 12’512.68 13.95 S2S3JU
Short 13’010.01 8.73 0RSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’784.07 14.05.2024 17:30:46
Long 11’313.10 19.65 T3UBSU
Long 11’100.00 13.90
Long 10’561.64 8.80 SSQMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

On-Aktie schliesst zweistellig höher: On verzeichnet in Q1 Rekordumsatz
GameStop-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Berühmter Reddit-User kehrt zurück
Bitcoin-Initiative in der Schweiz: Steigt die SNB bald in Bitcoin ein?
Rheinmetall-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Rheinmetall vermeldet Plus bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Runes-Protokoll führt zu neuem Rekord - Mehr als 1,6 Millionen Bitcoin-Transaktionen an einem einzigen Tag
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: UBS-AT1-Anleihen werden neu bei Schlüsselereignis in Aktien gewandelt
Bayer-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Bayer im ersten Quartal besser als erwartet
Bitcoin: MicroStrategy will Identitätsmanagement mit Ordinals revolutionieren
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
NVIDIA-Aktie als Selbstläufer: Analysten rechnen mit Gewinnen für Anleger

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit