|
13.12.2024 21:30:00
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 13.12.2024
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
13 December 2024 at 22:30 EET
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 13.12.2024
Espoo, Finland – On 13 December 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:
|Trading venue (MIC Code)
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price / share, EUR*
|XHEL
|872,093
|4.22
|CEUX
|-
|-
|BATE
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|Total
|872,093
|4.22
* Rounded to two decimals
On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.
Total cost of transactions executed on 13 December 2024 was EUR 3,680,494. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 214,265,592 treasury shares.
Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications
Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)
|09.12.24
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.24
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|21.10.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|09.12.24
|Nokia Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.10.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.07.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.24
|Nokia Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.09.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|24.06.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.04.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.24
|Nokia Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.24
|Nokia Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.10.24
|Nokia Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Die Assetklasse Private Debt erklärt | BX Swiss TV
Private Debt: Die rasant wachsende Anlageklasse mit grossem Potenzial für Investoren und Unternehmen!
Im Experteninterview mit Kirsten Bode von Muzinich & Co und Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss erfahren Sie, warum Private Debt eine spannende Alternative zur traditionellen Kreditfinanzierung ist. Die Anlageklasse ermöglicht Investoren eine sinnvolle Diversifikation, bietet attraktive Illiquiditätsprämien und zeichnet sich durch eine geringe Volatilität aus. Gleichzeitig profitieren mittelständische Unternehmen von flexiblen Finanzierungslösungen, um Wachstum und Projekte voranzutreiben. Insbesondere in Europa hat sich der Markt in den letzten zehn Jahren verdreifacht und bietet über neue Fondsmodelle auch Privatanlegern Zugang. 2025 könnte ein entscheidendes Jahr für Private Debt werden – dank sinkender Zinsen und steigender Nachfrage. Ein absolutes Muss für alle, die ihre Anlagestrategie um zukunftsträchtige Optionen erweitern wollen!
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|10:00
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Festverzinsliche Wertpapiere
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Private Markets
|12.12.24
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Aktien
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVerhaltener Wochenausklang: Wall Street letztlich stabil -- SMI geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst nach Rekordhoch knapp unter Nulllinie -- Letztlich klare Abgaben in China und Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag schwächer und auch der deutsche Leitindex fiel nach dem Erreichen eines neuen Allzeithochs schlussendlich wieder unter sein Vortagesniveau zurück. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich zum Wochenschluss unentschlossen. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}