SMI 11'209 0.7%  SPI 14'444 0.7%  Dow 34'209 1.0%  DAX 15'397 0.6%  Euro 0.9864 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'241 1.0%  Gold 1'855 -0.6%  Bitcoin 19'921 -0.9%  Dollar 0.9197 -0.5%  Öl 86.7 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Talanx kooperiert mit Bank Millennium in Polen
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Mit diesen Herausforderungen kämpft der Tesla-Anteilsschein
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: MTU Aero Engines legt Quartalsergebnis vor
Vodafone-Aktie: Liberty Global kündigt Beteiligung in Vodafone an
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.02.2023 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 13.02.2023

Nokia
4.38 CHF 2.26%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
13 February 2023 at 21:00 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 13.02.2023

Espoo, Finland – On 13 February 2023 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL256,9154.34
CEUX24,2724.34
AQEU26,3184.35
TQEX9,4954.35
Total317,0004.34

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The second phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 5 April 2022 started on 2 January 2023 and ends at the latest by 21 December 2023 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 13 February 2023 was EUR 1,376,762.70. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 42,396,092 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to high standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
01.02.23 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.01.23 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
27.01.23 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.23 Nokia Buy UBS AG
26.01.23 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Wie war der Start des Jahres für den Kryptomarkt? Befinden wir uns noch in einem Bärenmarkt?

Wie sieht 21Shares die Marktentwicklung im Jahr 2023?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe, 21Shares im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem geht es um Trends für das Jahr 2023, wie das Sentiment aussieht und welche spannenden ETP-Produkte von 21Shares entwickelt wurden.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:09 UBS KeyInvest: Am Puls der Konsumenten
09:14 Vontobel: derimail - BRCs auf Indizes
08:34 SMI mit erstem Wochenverlust
10.02.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Zur Rose
10.02.23 Marktüberblick: Fresenius SE gesucht
10.02.23 Krypto Outlook 2023 mit 21Shares | BX Swiss TV
09.02.23 Julius Bär: 8.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Adecco Group AG
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'644.71 19.65 IXSSMU
Short 11'892.65 13.66 TSSMBU
Short 12'315.88 8.96 6SSMPU
SMI-Kurs: 11'209.34 13.02.2023 17:30:09
Long 10'736.12 18.99 MRSSMU
Long 10'480.76 13.26 AMSSMU
Long 10'075.90 8.96 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Massive Verschuldung als Zeitbombe: Hedgefonds-Manager warnt vor Börsencrash
Morgan Stanley spricht Warnung vor "Bärenmarktfalle" aus
Strahlende Zukunft für das Metaverse? McKinsey-Analysten schätzen virtuelle Welt auf bis zu 5 Billionen US-Dollar bis 2030
Ausblick: Palantir informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
CS-Aktie positiv: Nach Kurssturz zieht Credit Suisse Schnäppchenjäger an - Banken senken reihenweise CS-Kursziele
US-Inflationsdaten im Blick: US-Anleger greifen zu -- SMI und DAX schliessen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich leichter
BMW-Aktie tiefer: BMW-Finanzvorstand spricht für 2022 von absolutem Rekordgewinn
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Mit diesen Herausforderungen kämpft der Tesla-Anteilsschein
ARK Invests "Big Ideas": Diesen Zukunftstechnologien traut Cathie Wood enorme Wertsteigerungen zu
Wisekey-Aktie freundlich: Spin-Off des Halbleiter-Geschäfts geplant

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten