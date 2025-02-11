Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 11.02.2025

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’694 0.5%  SPI 16’852 0.5%  Dow 44’581 0.3%  DAX 22’038 0.6%  Euro 0.9465 0.8%  EStoxx50 5’391 0.6%  Gold 2’898 -0.3%  Bitcoin 86’951 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9131 0.2%  Öl 76.9 1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758NVIDIA994529ams-OSRAM137918297Roche1203204Tesla11448018Sandoz124359842Landis+Gyr37115349
Top News
Ethereum-Upgrade: Vitalik Buterin stellt neuen Plan vor - Kursexplosion möglich?
Darum legt der Euro zum Franken und US-Dollar zu
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Tesla Aktie hat noch viel Luft nach unten - Gold und Silber verlassen London 
Ausblick: Robinhood verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Rohstoffkurse am Abend
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.02.2025 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 11.02.2025

Nokia
4.40 CHF -1.56%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
11 February 2025 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 11.02.2025

Espoo, Finland – On 11 February 2025 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL1,390,8804.69
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total1,390,8804.69

* Rounded to two decimals

On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 11 February 2025 was EUR 6,518,637. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 245,094,754 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
10.02.25 Nokia Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.02.25 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.25 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
31.01.25 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.01.25 Nokia Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.

Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18:21 Logo WHS Amazon Aktie 2025: Boomt das Geschäft weiter? Cloud, KI & E-Commerce – Die Zukunftsaussichten
16:26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Comet Holding AG, Sika AG, Partners Group Holding AG
12:00 CME Group Aluminum Correlation and Differential to LME 3m Aluminum
09:14 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
08:55 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lonza, Swiss Re, Zurich Insurance
08:41 SMI schliesst auf höchstem Niveau seit drei Jahren
07:08 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder nach oben gedreht
10.02.25 Neu bei Vontobel: Warrants auf GameStop
07.02.25 Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’226.31 19.23 SS0MDU
Short 13’519.58 13.22 S2S3VU
Short 13’995.97 8.81 O5UBSU
SMI-Kurs: 12’694.16 11.02.2025 17:31:50
Long 12’162.90 19.38 BIUS1U
Long 11’890.47 13.80 B44SAU
Long 11’345.98 8.69 BS2S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin Prognose Ende 2025 vom Marathon Digital CEO
TUI überzeugt mit unerwartetem Umsatzplus im 1. Quartal - Aktie sackt dennoch ab
Der TRUMP Coin: Abzocke oder Meme Coin mit Potenzial?
Fluence Energy-Aktie-47%: Siemens-Tochter Fluence Energy erleidet Verlust
Norwegischer Staatsfonds lehnt Musk-Vergütungspaket ab - Tesla-Chef schlägt Einladung des CEO aus
Novartis-Aktie in Grün: Novartis übernimmt US-Unternehmen Anthos Therapeutics
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Die weltweit grössten Staatspleiten
RENK-Aktie zieht an: KNDS kauft von Rebecca Bidco millionenschwere Aktien
Meyer Burger-Aktie legt zu: Meyer Burger bringt Zinsverschiebung für zwei Wandelanleihen durch

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: So performten die Tops und Flops im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten