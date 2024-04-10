Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’495 -0.1%  SPI 15’159 -0.1%  Dow 38’405 -1.2%  DAX 18’097 0.1%  Euro 0.9809 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’001 0.2%  Gold 2’330 -1.0%  Bitcoin 63’427 1.6%  Dollar 0.9130 1.1%  Öl 90.6 1.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405Kuros32581411Idorsia36346343ABB1222171
Top News
Darum verlieren Euro und Franken zum US-Dollar deutlich an Wert
Günstigere Alternative zu NVIDIA: Hier sehen Analysten noch Potenzial
So bewegen sich Gold & Co. heute
Memecoins erleben Aufschwung: PEPE-Coin mit starkem Kursanstieg
Medmix-Aktie: Medmix beruft René Willi zum neuen CEO
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.04.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.04.2024

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.20 CHF 0.41%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 April 2024 at 22:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.04.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 10 April 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL529,8623.24
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total529,8623.24

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 10 April 2024 was EUR 1,718,289. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 82,764,820 treasury shares.                

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
04.04.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
25.01.24 Nokia Underweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

09:33 SMI am Ende doch schwächer
09:18 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.04.2024
08:46 Börse Aktuell – EZB vs. Fed – Wer senkt die Zinsen zuerst?
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:16 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips im Rückwärtsgang
09.04.24 Julius Bär: 8.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf S&P 500 Index®, NASDAQ 100 Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’967.85 19.14 D1SSMU
Short 12’234.03 13.28 H1SSMU
Short 12’651.82 8.77 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’495.21 10.04.2024 17:30:11
Long 11’015.52 19.80 S5TMYU
Long 10’742.39 13.51 SSQMQU
Long 10’288.05 8.83 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold-Standard Revival: Ökonomen prognostizieren Vorbereitungen der Zentralbanken
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch deutlich tiefer: 20 weitere Schützenpanzer von Rheinmetall sollen Ukraine helfen
UBS-Aktie tiefer: UBS soll Tauschgeschäft in China erwägen
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA steigt am Mittwochnachmittag
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger verzeichnet am Nachmittag Verluste
Novartis-Aktie kaum verändert: Novartis will Stellen in Entwicklungssparte streichen
Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten