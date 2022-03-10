Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 11’391 -0.9%  SPI 14’493 -0.9%  Dow 33’069 -0.7%  DAX 13’442 -2.9%  Euro 1.0222 -0.3%  EStoxx50 3’651 -3.0%  Gold 1’998 0.4%  Bitcoin 36’505 -6.2%  Dollar 0.9299 0.4%  Öl 110.2 -2.0% 
Bis zu 1'000 CHF Cash Bonus
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
10.03.2022 20:00:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.03.2022

Nokia
4.90 CHF -5.53%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
10 March 2022 at 21:00 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 10.03.2022

Espoo, Finland – On 10 March 2022 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL337,7004.45
CEUX4,2194.47
AQEU10,4554.47
TQEX1,6264.45
Total354,0004.45

* Rounded to two decimals

On 3 February 2022, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program under the current authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 8 April 2021 to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in traches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 started on 14 February 2022 and ends by 22 December 2022 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 10 March 2022 was EUR 1,576,008.00. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 46,655,450 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BNP Paribas Exane

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

David Mulholland, Head of Investor Relations

Attachment


BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
03.02.22 Nokia Neutral Credit Suisse Group
18.01.22 Nokia Buy UBS AG
18.01.22 Nokia Equal Weight Barclays Capital
17.01.22 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
17.01.22 Nokia Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Profitieren Kryptowährungen von der Ukraine Krise? | BX Swiss TV

Zuletzt reagierte der Kryptomarkt analog zum Aktienmarkt und hatte ebenfalls mit hohen Kursverlusten zu kämpfen. Bei Kryptowährungen ist dies jedoch aufgrund der natürlichen Volatilität nichts aussergewöhnliches. Die aktuell diskutierten Sanktionen über das SWIFT Zahlungssystem könnten sogar eher als Beschleunigung für die Adaption von Kryptowährungen führen. Können Kryptowährungen durch die aktuelle Krise profitieren? Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO bei Asset Management Switzerland AG im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss im Interview.

Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Profitieren Kryptowährungen von der Ukraine Krise? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

15:32 Krypto Talk: Torsten Dennin – Profitieren Kryptowährungen von der Ukraine Krise? | BX Swiss TV
15:15 HP erhöht Ausblick – Aktie unter Druck
14:00 Weekly-Hits: Dividenden – Die Ernte hat begonnen / US-Techs – Relative Stärke
11:45 Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch einzeln - BRCs mit nur einem Basiswert
09:24 Marktüberblick: adidas haussiert nach Zahlen
09.03.22 SMI vor Erholungsbewegung?
04.03.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Biontech, Moderna
17.02.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Zur Rose Group AG
29.11.21 Lyxor: US Spotlight: Digital Transformation and Disruption
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’935.69 18.33 MSSMUU
Short 12’248.16 12.19 LSSMQU
Short 12’651.20 8.52 ISSM0U
SMI-Kurs: 11’391.10 10.03.2022 17:30:28
Long 10’632.00 12.06 S1AMIU
Long 10’247.99 8.61 OSSMLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum erholt sich der Euro ein wenig - EUR/CHF über 1,01
Hoffnung auf Annäherung in Ukraine-Krise: Wall Street beendet Handel mit deutlichen Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich mit Abschlägen
CS-Aktie schliesst deutlich tiefer: Credit Suisse hält Risiko in Russland für überschaubar - Verlangsamung der Geschäftsaktivität
Hochrangiges Treffen in Ukraine-Krieg ohne Fortschritte: US-Börsen unter Druck -- SMI und DAX schliessen deutlich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen fahren letztlich Gewinne ein
Russische Zentralbank schränkt Devisenhandel drastisch ein - Bürger erhalten kein ausländisches Bargeld mehr
Darum steigt der Euro deutlich über 1,10 US-Dollar und 1,02 Franken
Neue Herausforderungen durch Ukraine-Krieg: Diese Folgen sieht Nouriel Roubini auf die Weltwirtschaft zukommen
UBS-Chefökonom Donovan: Diese Folgen bringen die Sanktionen gegen Russland mit sich
Geberit-Aktie schliesst schwach: Geberit mit neuem Rekordergebnis
Deutsche Bank-Volkswirt Jim Reid: Massnahmen gegen Russland erreichen erstaunliche Dynamik

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit