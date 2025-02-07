Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 07.02.2025

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’604 -0.2%  SPI 16’710 -0.3%  Dow 44’303 -1.0%  DAX 21’787 -0.5%  Euro 0.9400 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’325 -0.6%  Gold 2’863 0.3%  Bitcoin 87’231 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9098 0.5%  Öl 74.6 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405DocMorris4261528Novartis1200526
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé: Französischer Politiker übt Kritik an Abfüllmethoden von Tochter Perrier
Boeing-Aktie im Blick: Warum ein Experte die vollständige Aufspaltung des Konzerns vorschlägt
ETF-Fusion bei Amundi: Diese Änderungen sind für Anleger wichtig
NVIDIA-Aktie & Co.: Big Tech sacken wegen DeepSeek ab - nun besser auf Value-Aktien setzen?
Suche...
Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.02.2025 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 07.02.2025

Nokia
4.38 CHF 2.82%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
7 February 2025 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 07.02.2025

Espoo, Finland – On 7 February 2025 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL1,400,0004.64
CEUX--
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total1,400,0004.64

* Rounded to two decimals

On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.

Total cost of transactions executed on 7 February 2025 was EUR 6,492,780. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 242,303,874 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 931 580 507
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
03.02.25 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.25 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
31.01.25 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
31.01.25 Nokia Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.01.25 Nokia Market-Perform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Die BX Swiss blickt auf ein erfolgreiches Jahr 2024 zurück: Die Anzahl der an der Börse gehandelten Trades hat sich verdoppelt. Für 2025 strebt die BX Swiss eine Fortsetzung dieses dynamischen Wachstums an – mit einem klaren Fokus auf die Erweiterung von Partnerschaften mit Neo-Banken, Online-Brokern und traditionellen Banken.

Im Interview gibt Lucas Bruggeman, CEO der BX Swiss, spannende Einblicke in die strategischen Schwerpunkte für die Zukunft. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, beleuchtet er zudem das eigene Börsenportal BX Plus und zeigt auf, wie Anlegerinnen und Anleger noch besser informiert und unterstützt werden können.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

18:00 Logo WHS US-Arbeitsmarktdaten (NFP) im Fokus. DAX, BTC, Gold & die Aktien der Woche mit PayPal, Roblox & Co.
16:59 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf General Motors, Tesla
14:51 Cryptocurrency Futures Exchange for Physical (EFP) Transactions
10:30 UBS Logo Künstliche Intelligenz: Das Rennen hat gerade erst begonnen
09:34 SMI nimmt 3-Jahres-Hoch wieder ins Visier
09:08 Marktüberblick: BASF im Rallymodus
08:00 Innovationen am ETF-Markt 2025 | BX Swiss TV
06.02.25 Julius Bär: 10.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf ABB Ltd, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
05.02.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’142.23 19.89 SS4MSU
Short 13’417.00 13.73 BVKSPU
Short 13’942.31 8.71 BTTSBU
SMI-Kurs: 12’604.29 07.02.2025 17:30:00
Long 12’120.00 19.40
Long 11’840.00 13.73
Long 11’341.02 8.99 BS2S7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

XRP Prognose: Ist ein Absturz auf 0 US Dollar möglich?
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Canopy Growth-Aktie bricht ein: Canopy Growth mit mehr Verlusten als erwartet
Amazon-Aktie knickt ein: Amazon wächst weiter und verdient mehr - Prognose enttäuscht
Rheinmetall-, RENK-Aktien & Co. geben nach: Mögliches Trump-Putin-Treffen setzt Rüstungswerte unter Druck
KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
HENSOLDT-Aktie dennoch schwach: Milliardenaufträge für HENSOLDT im vierten Quartal und darüber hinaus
Musk prophezeit Bitcoin-Rückgang - Was steckt dahinter?
Alstom-Aktie fester: Rüstungskonzern KNDS übernimmt Alstom-Werk in Görlitz
Ausblick: Amazon verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Top-Rankings

KW 6: So haben die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche abgeschnitten
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 06/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 06/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten