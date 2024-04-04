|
04.04.2024 21:30:00
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 04.04.2024
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
04 April 2024 at 22:30 EEST
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 04.04.2024
Espoo, Finland – On 04 April 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:
|Trading venue (MIC Code)
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price / share, EUR*
|XHEL
|455,021
|3.31
|CEUX
|-
|-
|BATE
|-
|-
|AQEU
|-
|-
|TQEX
|-
|-
|Total
|455,021
|3.31
* Rounded to two decimals
On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 4 April 2023 started on 20 March 2024 and ends by 18 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 300 million.
Total cost of transactions executed on 04 April 2024 was EUR 1,505,391. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 80,634,370 treasury shares.
Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.
Inquiries:
Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager
Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com
Attachment
