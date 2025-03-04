|
04.03.2025 21:30:00
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 04.03.2025
Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
4 March 2025 at 22:30 EET
Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 04.03.2025
Espoo, Finland – On 4 March 2025 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:
|Trading venue (MIC Code)
|Number of shares
|Weighted average price / share, EUR*
|XHEL
|2,620,152
|4.76
|CEUX
|1,073,651
|4.75
|BATE
|-
|-
|AQEU
|100,000
|4.75
|TQEX
|-
|-
|Total
|3,793,803
|4.76
* Rounded to two decimals
On 22 November 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to offset the dilutive effect of new Nokia shares issued to the shareholders of Infinera Corporation and certain Infinera Corporation share-based incentives. The repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 25 November 2024 and end by 31 December 2025 and target to repurchase 150 million shares for a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 900 million.
Total cost of transactions executed on 4 March 2025 was EUR 18,043,327. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 142,405,206 treasury shares.
Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.
On behalf of Nokia Corporation
BofA Securities Europe SA
