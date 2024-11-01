Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’967 1.5%  SPI 15’930 1.4%  Dow 42’052 0.7%  DAX 19’255 0.9%  Euro 0.9430 0.3%  EStoxx50 4’878 1.0%  Gold 2’735 -0.4%  Bitcoin 60’324 -0.6%  Dollar 0.8658 0.2%  Öl 73.0 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger Technology135706599Kuros32581411
Top News
NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Darum sieht Jim Cramer Boeing trotz Milliardenverlust als lohnende Investition
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
01.11.2024 21:30:00

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 01.11.2024

Nokia
4.13 CHF 0.78%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
1 November 2024 at 22:30 EET

Nokia Corporation: Repurchase of own shares on 01.11.2024

Espoo, Finland – On 1 November 2024 Nokia Corporation (LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06) has acquired its own shares (ISIN FI0009000681) as follows:

Trading venue (MIC Code)Number of sharesWeighted average price / share, EUR*
XHEL1,068,3144.35
CEUX231,3304.35
BATE--
AQEU--
TQEX--
Total1,299,6444.35

* Rounded to two decimals

On 25 January 2024, Nokia announced that its Board of Directors is initiating a share buyback program to return up to EUR 600 million of cash to shareholders in tranches over a period of two years. The first phase of the share buyback program started on 20 March 2024. On 19 July 2024, Nokia decided to accelerate the share buybacks by increasing the number of shares to be repurchased during the year 2024. The post-increase repurchases in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR), the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and under the authorization granted by Nokia’s Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024 started on 22 July 2024 and end by 31 December 2024 with a maximum aggregate purchase price of EUR 600 million for all purchases during 2024.

Total cost of transactions executed on 1 November 2024 was EUR 5,655,401. After the disclosed transactions, Nokia Corporation holds 180,839,724 treasury shares.

Details of transactions are included as an appendix to this announcement.

On behalf of Nokia Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

Attachment


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
21.10.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.10.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
21.10.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
18.10.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
17.10.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:00 Using Metals Weekly Options to Hedge Event Risk
09:11 Marktüberblick: Edelmetalle legen Verschnaufpause ein
07:13 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächer zum Monatsende
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
31.10.24 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
31.10.24 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’490.98 19.03 OGSSMU
Short 12’715.01 13.86 Y4SSMU
Short 13’206.00 8.85 U0XS0U
SMI-Kurs: 11’967.20 01.11.2024 17:31:16
Long 11’486.54 19.18 SRUBSU
Long 11’238.86 13.86 SSXMLU
Long 10’735.11 8.81 SSOMUU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
Microsoft-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Microsoft verzeichnet Zuwächse bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger tiefrot im H1 - Restrukturierung drängt
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
Börsenwert 2025: Welche Aktie Analysten noch vor NVIDIA sehen
Bitcoin News: Kurs fällt nach Allzeithoch, “Uptober” endet, aber wichtiger Indikator gibt Zuversicht
Trump Media-Aktie nach schlechtestem Handelstag seit Monaten weiter mit Verlusten
Neuer Offshore-Windpark in Dänemark: RWE-Projekt genehmigt - Aktie verliert trotzdem
EQS-News: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
KW 44: So performten die SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten