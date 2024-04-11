Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’456 -0.3%  SPI 15’115 -0.3%  Dow 38’267 -0.5%  DAX 17’950 -0.8%  Euro 0.9758 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4’966 -0.7%  Gold 2’341 0.3%  Bitcoin 63’629 -1.3%  Dollar 0.9114 -0.2%  Öl 90.0 -0.7% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Sandoz124359842Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Jungfraubahn1787578Idorsia36346343DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Kuros32581411NVIDIA994529Holcim1221405
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Ausblick: Wells Fargo präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Ausblick: JPMorgan Chase stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Deshalb gibt der Euro zum Dollar und Franken kräftig nach
Rekordfahrt von Gold überträgt sich auf Silberpreis: Diese Gefahren sollten Silber-Anleger dennoch im Blick behalten
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
11.04.2024 17:30:00

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Guillén)

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.12 CHF -2.65%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
11 April 2024 at 18:30 EEST

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Guillén)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Guillén, Federico
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 57958/4/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-11
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 14445 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 14445 Volume weighted average price: N/A

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Kaisa Antikainen, Communications Manager

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
14:57 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
04.04.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.24 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
29.01.24 Nokia Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
29.01.24 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über 3 abgestürzte Aktien:

❓Boeing
❓Pfizer
❓Albemarle

Gibt es bei diesen Aktien strukturelle Problem oder was sind die Gründe für die Kurseinbrüche?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:07 Julius Bär: 8.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Galderma Group AG
11:33 Börse Aktuell – Traum einer baldigen Zinswende geplatzt
09:48 Marktüberblick: Dollar und Anleiherenditen im Aufwind
09:39 UBS KeyInvest: Kupfer – In der Schaltzentrale/Goldman Sachs – Auf dem Prüfstand
09:26 Die EU gegen Apple und was es sonst noch zu berichten gibt
09:09 SMI präsentiert sich recht stabil
09.04.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible ABB, Kühne + Nagel, Sika
08.04.24 Fresh from the Trading Room: If you ain"t first, you"re last
04.04.24 Fallen Angels: Abgestürzte Aktien – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’967.17 19.15 D1SSMU
Short 12’233.33 13.20 H1SSMU
Short 12’651.10 8.91 PFSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’455.65 11.04.2024 17:24:34
Long 11’080.00 19.63
Long 10’743.87 13.44 SSQMQU
Long 10’289.47 8.77 CVSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Goldpreis auf Rekordjagd: Experte rät dennoch von Verkauf ab - Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends erwartet
Krypto-Experte hält Bitcoin für unterbewertet und setzt Mega-Kursziel
"Zweites CS-Desaster verhindern": Bundesrat ergreift Massnahmen - UBS-Aktie deutlich tiefer
DocMorris-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Einlöse-App für E-Rezepte bereit für den Start
Barry Callebaut-Aktie springt hoch: Barry Callebaut kann Umsatz steigern - verdient aber weniger
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Annahmefrist für Übernahme von MorphoSys beginnt - Novartis erweitert Forschungspipeline
Starke Überhitzung an den Börsen? UBS-Marktstratege warnt vor Kursrücksetzer - "Casinostimmung"
Roche-Aktie im Plus: FDA hat Bluttest Elecsys Breakthrough-Status verliehen
Givaudan-Aktie schwächer: Givaudan ist zum Jahresstart organisch stark gewachsen - ungünstige Wechselkurse belasten
US-Verbraucherpreise höher als erwartet: US-Börsen verlassen Sitzung in Rot -- SMI schliesst knapp im Minus -- DAX beendet volatilen Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztendlich uneins

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit