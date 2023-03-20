SMI 10'670 0.5%  SPI 13'987 0.6%  Dow 32'229 1.2%  DAX 14'940 1.2%  Euro 0.9929 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'124 1.5%  Gold 1'970 -1.0%  Bitcoin 25'924 -0.2%  Dollar 0.9265 0.0%  Öl 72.6 0.2% 
20.03.2023 16:30:00

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Batra)

Nokia
4.33 CHF -1.12%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
20 March 2023 at 17:30 EET

Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Batra)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Batra, Nishant
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 27664/9/4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-03-20
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 70000 Unit price: 4.26058 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 70000 Volume weighted average price: 4.26058 EUR

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com

 


