Nokia and Chunghwa Telecom enhance 5G partnership with energy-efficient network upgrade

New deal will see Nokia deploy solutions that unlock the full business potential of 5G enabled by its energy-efficient AirScale portfolio as well as support a lower carbon footprint in line with CHT’s ESG commitments

29 March 2022

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has been selected by Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) in a two-year deal to enhance its 5G network across Taiwan’s central and southern regions. The deal will see Nokia provide equipment from its latest energy-efficient AirScale portfolio across 4,000 new sites to boost performance and capacity. It will also support CHT’s ambition of continuing its market leadership by unlocking the full potential of 5G, coupled with achieving a significantly lower carbon footprint.

Nokia will supply CHT with a wide range of solutions from its AirScale Single RAN equipment portfolio including macro base stations, small cells, 5G Massive MIMO antennas (64TRX and 32TRX), and passive RRH (8TRX and 4TRX) supporting different spectrum bands. These solutions will support CHT’s ongoing 5G coverage enhancement, network optimization, and ensure the best user experience for both outdoor and indoor enterprise use scenarios. The deal will also include network implementation and optimization services.

The deal will see Nokia continue its long-term vendor partnership with CHT which has been in place from the deployment of 2G networks. The move will support CHT's competitive advantages to seize new business opportunities in the 5G era across several key industries including manufacturing, gaming, sports, and medicine with the use of services such as VR, AR, and 4K for live streaming.

Dr. Alex C.C. Chien, President of Network Technology Group, Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. said: "Our commitment to delivering best-in-class 5G services to our customers is a priority for Chunghwa Telecom. This enhanced deal with our technology partner, Nokia, will help us to maintain our position as the number one mobile operator in Taiwan by delivering new and innovative services for our customers.”

Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, said: "We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with Chunghwa Telecom. In particular, I am pleased that our energy-efficient AirScale portfolio will support its sustainability efforts by reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Taiwan’s mobile market is highly competitive with customer expectations for innovation and quality, so I am delighted Chunghwa is also prioritizing making its network and footprint greener.”

