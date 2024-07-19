Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’222 -0.2%  SPI 16’213 -0.3%  Dow 40’665 -1.3%  DAX 18’242 -0.6%  Euro 0.9687 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’847 -0.5%  Gold 2’394 -2.1%  Bitcoin 57’197 0.8%  Dollar 0.8896 0.2%  Öl 84.7 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204Novartis1200526UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599CrowdStrike47976949ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Kuros32581411Lonza1384101EMS-CHEMIE1644035DocMorris4261528
Top News
Schindler-Aktie leichter: Profitabilität im ersten Halbjahr verbessert
TUI-Aktie im Minus: Wandelanleihen platziert - IT-Störung trifft auch TUI
Franken, Debit- oder Kreditkarte - welche Bezahlmethode ist die beste im Ausland?
Ryanair- und Lufthansa-Aktie leichter: Swiss, Ryanair, Air France und Eurowings von IT-Störung betroffen
DZ BANK beurteilt Sartorius vz-Aktie mit Verkaufen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus Plus500 Depot

Nokia Aktie [Valor: 472672 / ISIN: FI0009000681]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
19.07.2024 15:00:00

Nokia accelerates its share buybacks

finanzen.net zero Nokia-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Nokia
3.45 CHF -1.68%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nokia Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
19 July 2024 at 16:00 EEST

Nokia accelerates its share buybacks

Espoo, Finland – Nokia Corporation ("Nokia" or the "Company") has on 18 March 2024 announced the first phase of its share buyback program and, in line with the announcement made on 18 July 2024, has today decided to accelerate its share buybacks by increasing the number of shares to be repurchased during the year 2024.

The main terms of the ongoing phase of the share buyback program post-increase:

  • The aggregate purchase price of all Nokia shares to be acquired shall not exceed EUR 600 million (an increase from the initially announced EUR 300 million). As repurchases for an aggregate purchase price of approximately EUR 132 million have already been executed in 2024, the aggregate purchase price for shares to be acquired during the remainder of the year is approximately EUR 468 million.
  • The post-increase repurchases will start at the earliest on 22 July 2024 and end by 31 December 2024.
  • The purpose of the repurchases is to optimize Nokia's capital structure through the reduction of capital. The repurchased shares will be cancelled accordingly. The repurchases will be funded using funds in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity and the repurchases will reduce total unrestricted equity.
  • The repurchases are based on the authorization granted by Nokia's Annual General Meeting on 3 April 2024. The maximum number of shares that can be repurchased under the program is 400 million shares (an increase from the initially announced 200 million shares) corresponding to approximately 7 % of the total number of shares in Nokia.
  • The shares will be acquired through public trading on the regulated market of Nasdaq Helsinki and select multilateral trading facilities. No repurchases will be made in the United States. Nokia has appointed a third-party broker as the lead-manager for the buyback program. The lead-manager will make trading decisions independently of and without influence from Nokia. The repurchases will be carried out in accordance with the so-called safe harbour rules referred to in Article 5 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU N:o 596/2014).
  • The price payable per share shall be determined in public trading on the relevant trading venue at the time of the repurchase, in compliance with the price and volume limits applicable under the safe harbour rules.

Nokia may terminate the program prior to its scheduled end date and will in such case issue a stock exchange release to this effect.

About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Inquiries:

Nokia Communications
Phone: +358 10 448 4900
Email: press.services@nokia.com
Maria Vaismaa, Global Head of External Communications

Nokia
Investor Relations
Phone: +358 40 803 4080
Email: investor.relations@nokia.com


Nachrichten zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Nokia Oyj (Nokia Corp.)

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
13:39 Nokia Hold Jefferies & Company Inc.
11:27 Nokia Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08:18 Nokia Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.24 Nokia Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.24 Nokia Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! In der heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über Aktien im Feriensegment.:

Welche Aktien bieten Chancen nach der Pandemie?
Wie beliebt ist Camping in den USA und in Europa und welche Aktien sind derzeit interessant?

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:41 ABB und Novartis belasten
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Schwächer nach dem Rekordhoch
18.07.24 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
18.07.24 Navigating Volatility in Natural Gas with Weekly Options
18.07.24 Reiseboom 2024: Diese Aktien müssen Sie kennen! | BX Swiss TV
17.07.24 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
16.07.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 4.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Roche, Sandoz, Swisscom, Zurich Insurance
12.07.24 Marktüberblick: Bayer gesucht
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’820.42 18.56 Y4SSMU
Short 13’052.07 13.61 0SSSMU
Short 13’517.40 8.97 ISSMNU
SMI-Kurs: 12’221.02 19.07.2024 15:13:27
Long 11’737.57 18.28 Z9UBSU
Long 11’490.38 13.39 UBSGIU
Long 11’029.29 8.94 S5TMYU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie gibt dennoch deutlich ab: Umsatzwachstum im zweiten Quartal
Novartis-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Gewinnausblick für Gesamtjahr nach starker Performance erneut erhöht
Roche-Aktie steigt kräftig: Erneut früher Forschungserfolg im Kampf gegen Fettleibigkeit
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag Verlust reich
CrowdStrike-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Softwareupdate legt weltweit IT lahm - Problem offenbar behoben
NVIDIA, AMD und Super Micro: KI-Aktien im Abwärtstrend - Steht ein Ausverkauf bevor?
NVIDIA, Apple & Co.: Marktkapitalisierung der Magnificent Seven bricht drastisch ein
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA schiebt sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vor
Ist die NVIDIA-Aktie bereits überbewertet? Diese Small-Cap-KI-Aktien könnten eine lohnende Alternative sein
BlackRock bringt Puffer-ETFs mit bis zu 100-prozentiger Absicherung auf den Markt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit