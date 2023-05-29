Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Restamax Aktie [Valor: 22975205 / ISIN: FI4000064332]
29.05.2023 13:00:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Restamax
8.54 EUR -0.23%
Kaufen Verkaufen

NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29.5.2023 14:00

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi
Position: Closely associated person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Mika Niemi
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj
LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 32470/4/8

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-25
Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 807 Unit price: 8.64 EUR
(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(5): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(6): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(8): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(10): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(11): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(12): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR
(14): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (14):
Volume: 911 Volume weighted average price: 8.63087 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.54 EUR
(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(3): Volume: 248 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(4): Volume: 375 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(5): Volume: 79 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(8): Volume: 308 Unit price: 8.5 EUR
(9): Volume: 94 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (9):
Volume: 2324 Volume weighted average price: 8.50034 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 8.53 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 1550 Volume weighted average price: 8.53 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-26
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000064332
Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 215 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 215 Volume weighted average price: 8.5 EUR


Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376


Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.




