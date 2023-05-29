NoHo Partners Plc



MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 29.5.2023 14:00



NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hanna-Stiina Niemi

Position: Closely associated person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Mika Niemi

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: NoHo Partners Oyj

LEI: 743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 32470/4/8



Transaction date: 2023-05-25

Venue: Nasdaq HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 807 Unit price: 8.64 EUR

(2): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(3): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(5): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(6): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(7): Volume: 7 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(8): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(10): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(11): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(12): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(13): Volume: 8 Unit price: 8.56 EUR

(14): Volume: 9 Unit price: 8.56 EUR



Aggregated transactions (14):

Volume: 911 Volume weighted average price: 8.63087 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20 Unit price: 8.54 EUR

(2): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(3): Volume: 248 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(4): Volume: 375 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(5): Volume: 79 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(6): Volume: 200 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(7): Volume: 500 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(8): Volume: 308 Unit price: 8.5 EUR

(9): Volume: 94 Unit price: 8.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions (9):

Volume: 2324 Volume weighted average price: 8.50034 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-26

Venue: CEUD

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1550 Unit price: 8.53 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 1550 Volume weighted average price: 8.53 EUR

Transaction date: 2023-05-26

Venue: CEUX

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000064332

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction details

(1): Volume: 215 Unit price: 8.5 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 215 Volume weighted average price: 8.5 EUR





Additional information:

Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Sea Horse, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Aasia, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,300 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.





