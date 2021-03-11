SMI 10’884 -0.2%  SPI 13’684 -0.1%  Dow 32’486 0.6%  DAX 14’569 0.2%  Euro 1.1080 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’846 0.7%  Gold 1’724 -0.1%  Bitcoin 53’446 2.7%  Dollar 0.9242 -0.6%  Öl 69.7 2.3% 

11.03.2021 22:15:00

Noble Corporation Provides Fleet Contract Status Update

SUGAR LAND, Texas, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation ("Noble" or the "Company") today announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of March 11, 2021.  The report, titled "Fleet Status Report," can be found on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921.  Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 19 offshore drilling units, consisting of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra- deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 31327, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Georgetown, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.  Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-provides-fleet-contract-status-update-301246021.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation

