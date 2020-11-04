SMI 10’287 2.8%  SPI 12’801 2.7%  Dow 27’848 1.3%  DAX 12’324 2.0%  Euro 1.0692 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’161 2.0%  Gold 1’903 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9122 0.0%  Öl 41.1 2.3% 

Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus ! Schauen Sie eine aktuelle Einschätzung auf BX Swiss TV! -w-
04.11.2020 22:16:00

Noble Corporation plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (OTC-PINK: NEBLQ, the Company) today announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of November 4, 2020.  The report, titled "Fleet Status Report," can be found on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 19 offshore drilling units, consisting of 7 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 3rd Floor, 1 Ashley Road, Altrincham, Cheshire, WA14 2DT, England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-provides-fleet-contract-status-update-301166487.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation

Trump ruft sich zum Wahlsieger aus! | BX Swiss TV

US-Wahl im Fokus: Wall Street im Plus -- SMI geht mit deutlichen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- DAX beendet Sitzung über 12.300er-Marke -- Asiens Märkte schliessen mehrheitlich stärker
An den US-Börsen ging es am Mittwoch aufwärts. Am heimischen Markt griffen Anleger zur Wochenmitte zu. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte nach anfänglichen Einbussen kräftig zulegen. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte vorwiegend Gewinne verbucht.

