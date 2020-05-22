Noble Corporation plc Confirms Execution Of Leadership Transition Plan

LONDON, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, the Company) today announced that it has executed the leadership transition plan announced in February 2020. Effective today, Julie J. Robertson has assumed the newly created role of executive Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. Robert W. Eifler has been named President and Chief Executive Officer and has been elected as a member of the Board of Directors. Additionally, Kevin S. Corbett has been elected to the Board of Directors to replace a board member who did not stand for re-election.

"Over the course of my career at Noble I have been extremely fortunate to work with what I consider to be the best group of people in the world and I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Noble team in my new role," said Ms. Robertson. "Robert possesses the Company's values, deep industry knowledge, and a strategic mindset that makes him the ideal choice to lead Noble into the future."

Mr. Eifler said, "I would like to thank Julie for her leadership and contributions to the company in her role as CEO, as well as her guidance during the leadership transition process. Our industry and our company are not alone in facing significant challenges in the current environment. I am honored to lead the men and women of Noble and I look forward to addressing these challenges together as we continue to maintain our focus on efficiently managing our business and strong operational execution of our technologically advanced fleet."

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com .

