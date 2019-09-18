Noble Conversations Analytics Receives the 2019 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noble Systems Corporation, a global leader in omnichannel contact center technologies, is excited to announce that Noble® Conversations Analytics Insight has received TMC's "2019 CUSTOMER Contact Center Technology Award." The award is presented by CUSTOMER magazine.

Noble Conversations Analytics Insight provides deeper vision into customer interactions, to help companies continually improve quality and build a better customer experience. Insight uses Noble's intelligent speech analytics chassis and adds a text transcription engine, making it easier than ever to spot trends and uncover common issues, measure quality and compliance, identify training opportunities, and improve workflow and sales or service strategies. Insight analyzes each contact to flag keywords or other common phrases, including whether they are said by customers or agents.

"When we introduced our Conversations Analytics native speech analytics platform last year, we were excited about the impact it would have for our clients to gain deeper business intelligence on trends and patterns in customer behavior," said Chris Hodges, SVP sales and marketing. "Noble CA Insight takes it a step further. With Insight, companies get a better understanding of their customers and their needs, and better information to arm their agents with the right tools, so they can improve processes and increase customer satisfaction. We are honored by TMC's acknowledgment of our ongoing commitment to help companies improve the customer experience."

"Congratulations to Noble Systems for being awarded a 2019 CUSTOMER Magazine Contact Center Technology Award. Noble Conversations Analytics Insight has been selected for demonstrating innovation, quality and unique features which have a positive impact on the customer experience," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "We're pleased to recognize their achievement."

The 14th-annual Contact Center Technology Awards honor vendors that embrace technology as a key tool for customer service excellence. The award distinguishes their success as innovators, thought leaders, and market movers in the contact center and customer care industries.

About Noble Systems

Noble Systems Corporation is a global leader in the customer communications industry, providing innovative solutions for Contact Center, Workforce Engagement, and Analytics technologies. Tens of thousands of agents at client installations worldwide use Noble platforms to manage millions of customer contacts each day. Noble offers a unified suite of inbound, outbound, and omnichannel contact processing, strategy planning, resource management, and compliance tools for companies of all sizes. Our premise, cloud, and innovative premise/cloud hybrid platforms include ACD, predictive dialing, blended processing, recording and monitoring, IVR, messaging, interaction analytics, robotic process automation and decisioning, workforce management, and gamification. With a portfolio of 195+ patents and growing, Noble leads the way in pioneering solutions for the contact center market. For more information, contact Lee Allum at 1.888.8NOBLE8 or visit http://www.noblesystems.com.

About CUSTOMER magazine and TMC

Since 1982, CUSTOMER magazine (formerly Customer Interaction Solutions) has been the voice of the call/contact center, CRM and teleservices industries. CUSTOMER has helped the industry germinate, grow, mature and prosper, and has served as the leading publication in helping these industries that have had such a positive impact on the world economy to continue to thrive. Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. For more information about TMC, visit http://www.tmcnet.com.

SOURCE Noble Systems