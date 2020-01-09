Noble Aerospace Announces Partnership with NASCAR Champion Martin Truex Jr.

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Aerospace, one of the nation's leaders in the aerospace industry, announced today a business partnership with 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr.

The Santa Ana, California based company provides comprehensive, market-leading aerospace metal finishing services to the largest commercial and military contractors around the world.

"We're enthusiastic about this relationship with Martin Truex Jr.," said Noble Aerospace CEO Michael Coburn. "Like Martin is on the racetrack, we are constantly aspiring to maintain our market leading position in our industry. We are looking forward to elevating the awareness and growth of our business through this partnership."

Truex will function as a public ambassador of Noble Aerospace as the company elevates its level of awareness throughout North America and abroad.

"Noble Aerospace is all about precision, workmanship and teamwork," said Truex. "These values are perfectly aligned with ours, and we look forward to a great partnership as we both strive for success."

About Noble Aerospace

Noble Aerospace is the parent company of Embee Processing in Santa Ana, California and All Metal Processing of Orange County in Stanton, California. Noble Aerospace is one of the largest and most capable aerospace metal finishing business in the United States. For more information, please contact Michael Coburn at michael@nobleaero.com or visit our website at www.nobleaero.com.

About Martin Truex Jr.

Martin Truex Jr. is a multi-time NASCAR champion who currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series for Joe Gibbs Racing. Entering the 2020 season, Truex has racked up 26 career Cup Series victories to go along with his 2017 series championship. He is also a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion. Away from the track, he stays active in the community through his work with the Martin Truex Jr. Foundation which raises money and awareness for childhood and ovarian cancer. Truex also plays an active role in the Truex Management Group and MTJ Aviation, both of which launched last year.

