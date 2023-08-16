Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'992 0.1%  SPI 14'498 0.0%  Dow 34'766 -0.5%  DAX 15'789 0.1%  Euro 0.9576 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'284 -0.1%  Gold 1'892 -0.5%  Bitcoin 25'420 -0.8%  Dollar 0.8800 0.2%  Öl 83.3 -2.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156On113454047Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Alcon43249246NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Philogen48272618Lonza1384101
Top News
Eklatante Verschiebungen: Diese US-Investments befanden sich im zweiten Quartal 2023 im Zurich Insurance-Depot
Bridgewater Associates im zweiten Quartal 2023: Diese Anpassungen hat der von Ray Dalio gegründete Hedgefonds vorgenommen
Das Wichtigste zu Barrier Reverse Convertibles in Kürze
Neue KI-Chatbot-Sensation auf Bitcoin-Basis? So will ChatBTC falsche Antworten verhindern
MSCI World-ETF - die besten ETF Fonds auf den MSCI World Index
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus
17.08.2023 01:00:02

No Relief Yet For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in four straight sessions, slipping almost 80 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,525-point plateau and it may tick lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on renewed concerns over the outlook for interest rates. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, technology companies, chemicals and other industrials.

For the day, the index tumbled 45.23 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 2,525.64. Volume was 670.76 million shares worth 11.8 trillion won. There were 776 decliners and 135 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial stumbled 1.14 percent, while KB Financial slumped 1.16 percent, Hana Financial weakened 1.17 percent, Samsung Electronics shed 0.45 percent, Samsung SDI declined 1.48 percent, LG Electronics lost 1.87 percent, SK Hynix advanced 0.78 percent, Naver gained 0.68 percent, LG Chem tanked 2.18 percent, Lotte Chemical surrendered 2.92 percent, S-Oil plunged 4.03 percent, SK Innovation skidded 2.61 percent, POSCO plummeted 5.37 percent, SK Telecom rose 0.21 percent, KEPCO tumble 1.61 percent, Hyundai Mobis sank 1.72 percent, Hyundai Motor retreated 1.59 percent and Kia Motors dropped 0.89 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened slightly higher on Wednesday but quickly turned lower and ended solidly in the red.

The Dow dropped 180.65 points or 0.52 percent to finish at 34,765.74, while the NASDAQ tumbled 156.42 points or 1.15 percent to close at 13,474.63 and the S&P 500 sank 33.53 points or 076 percent to end at 4,404.33.

The weakness that emerged on Wall Street followed the release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting, which said "most of the central bank officials continued to see significant upside risks to inflation, which could require further tightening of monetary policy."

In economic news, U.S. industrial and manufacturing production both eased in July, while building permits and housing starts saw mild upside.

Crude oil prices slipped Wednesday amid worries about the outlook for energy demand from China and uncertainty over interest rates. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September shed $1.61 or 2 percent at $79.38 a barrel.

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16.08.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
16.08.23 SMI rutscht unter 11.000er-Marke
16.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: NASDAQ 100 – Kurse geben wieder nach
15.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.35% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
15.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Clariant, Kühne + Nagel, Schindler
15.08.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 15.08.2023
15.08.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly, BE Semiconductors & LVMH mit François Bloch
07.08.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationszahlen
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'427.67 19.63 52SSMU
Short 11'695.85 13.41 GNSSMU
Short 12'123.79 8.80 A1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'992.31 16.08.2023 17:30:07
Long 10'520.00 19.02
Long 10'302.15 13.92 5SSMJU
Long 9'852.25 8.87 BCSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum zieht der Franken zum US-Dollar an
Warnung der UBS: Schweizer Immobilienmarkt bleibt überbewertet
VinFast-Aktie fällt zweistellig: VinFast bei Börsendebüt schon mehr wert als Ford und GM
Berkshire Hathaway passt Portfolio von Öl-Aktien an: Diese Werte befanden sich im Q2/2023 im Depot von Warren Buffett
Ausblick: T2 Biosystems präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
UBS-Aktie dennoch moderat im Plus: UBS und Credit Suisse dürfen Russlandgeschäft nicht veräussern
Alcon-Aktie dreht letztlich ins Plus: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus im zweiten Quartal
Erholungsversuch: Wall Street schwächelt zum Handelsschluss -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX beendet Handel etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Erste Schätzungen: UBS verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Implenia-Aktie gibt trotzdem nach: Gewinn trotz Rückgang deutlich über den Erwartungen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit