17.04.2020 06:00:00

No Matter the Obstacles in Your Way, Your Life is Worth Fighting For

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Atiya Abdelmalik shares her story of thriving despite chronic illness and devastating loss in A Life Worth Saving: A Nurse's Journey from Sickness to Healing ($14.49, paperback, 9781630506940; $7.99, e-book, 9781630506957).

Speaking from her own experience, Abdelmalik shares her insights and lessons for others, to inspire them on their path toward healing. She wants to see her readers not only survive, but thrive.

"The transparency and vulnerability that's in my book provide a safe space, a companion to support others in their journey to save their lives. Whatever the challenge being faced, my hope is that every single person who reads my book or hears my story not only believes their life is worth saving, but goes about doing just that!" said Abdelmalik.

Atiya Abdelmalik holds a Masters degree in Nursing and a PhD in Community Engagement. In addition to serving as a Health and Wellbeing leader, she is also community engagement practitioner and motivational speaker who has appeared on a number of media outlets.

###

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 15,000 titles published to date. A Life Worth Saving is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

 

SOURCE Xulon Press

