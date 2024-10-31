Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’793 -1.5%  SPI 15’712 -1.4%  Dow 41’763 -0.9%  DAX 19’078 -0.9%  Euro 0.9402 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’828 -1.2%  Gold 2’746 -1.5%  Bitcoin 60’759 -3.1%  Dollar 0.8637 -0.3%  Öl 73.2 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Sandoz124359842Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Geberit3017040ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Holcim1221405
Top News
Darum sieht Jim Cramer Boeing trotz Milliardenverlust als lohnende Investition
Billionenschwere Einsparungen: Was ist dran an Trumps und Musks Finanzversprechen?
NVIDIAs Rivalen: Goldman Sachs gibt Kaufempfehlung für diese drei KI-Aktien aus
Oktober 2024: Das sind die besten und die schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
TELL me! - der Schweizer Trading Podcast: Meta und Microsoft investieren viel - UBS und Deutsche Bank übertreffen die Erwartungen
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

01.11.2024 00:00:58

No Help Yet For South Korea Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, dropping more than 60 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The KOSPI now sits just above the 2,555-point plateau and it may extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative, with pressure likely among technology stocks amid waning optimism over the outlook for interest rates. The European and U.S. markets finished firmly in the red and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index sank 37.64 points or 1.45 percent to finish at 2,556.15 after trading between 2,552.36 and 2,579.65. Volume was 396.7 million shares worth 10.7 trillion won. There were 473 gainers and 401 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial plummeted 5.87 percent, while KB Financial stumbled 3.83 percent, Hana Financial tanked 4.31 percent, Samsung Electronics perked 0.17 percent, Samsung SDI retreated 3.54 percent, LG Electronics declined 2.19 percent, SK Hynix plunged 4.46 percent, Naver slumped 2.52 percent, LG Chem weakened 2.18 percent, Lotte Chemical rallied 2.69 percent, SK Innovation skidded 1.18 percent, POSCO dropped 1.32 percent, SK Telecom dipped 0.35 percent, KEPCO added 0.65 percent, Hyundai Mobis gained 0.40 percent, Hyundai Motor surrendered 2.49 percent and Kia Motors tumbled 2.34 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is bleak as the major averages opened solidly under water and stayed that way throughout the trading day.

The Dow tumbled 378.08 points or 0.90 percent to finish at 41,763.46, while the NASDAQ plummeted 512.78 points or 2.76 percent to close at 18,095.15 and the S&P 500 slumped 108.22 points or 1.86 percent to end at 5,705.45.

The sell-off on Wall Street came amid a negative reaction to earnings news from tech giants Microsoft (MSFT) and Meta Platforms (META).

Traders were also reacting to closely watched consumer price inflation data that largely came in line with economist estimates, although core CPI resisted lower forecasts to remain unchanged. That added to recent concerns the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates more slowly than hoped.

Oil prices climbed higher on Thursday amid expectations of increased demand from the U.S. and a likely delay in OPEC's planned output increase from December. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended higher by $0.65 or 0.95 percent at $69.26 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will on Friday see October numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to rise 2.3 percent on year, up marginally from 2.2 percent in September. Exports re called higher by an annual 6.1 percent, easing from 7.5 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $4.60 billion, down from $6.66 billion a month earlier.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Wie ist die Situation eine Woche vor der US Wahl? Wie gestaltet sich der Wahlkampf und wie stehen die Umfragewerte?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Alexander Berger im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Ausserdem erläutert Alexander Berger, wieso die Swing States und Stimmen der männlichen Bevölkerung eine entscheidende Rolle bei der US -Wahl spielen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

31.10.24 In U.S. Presidential Election Years, Look to Small-Cap and Value Stocks
31.10.24 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Spanien - Auf Wachstumskurs / Continental - Gebremste Geschäfte
31.10.24 USA Spezial – Die Woche vor der Wahl | BX Swiss TV
31.10.24 Marktüberblick: Airbus übertrifft Erwartungen
31.10.24 Kernenergie vor globalem Comeback
31.10.24 SMI fällt wieder unter 12.000 Punkte
29.10.24 Vanguard: Core Equity ETFs im August besonders gefragt
29.10.24 Julius Bär: 8.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf SAP SE
29.10.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Holcim, Novartis, UBS
11.06.24 Börse Aktuell – Zinswende steht auf der Kippe
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’272.79 18.38 BLJS4U
Short 12’491.87 13.68 OGSSMU
Short 12’945.95 8.91 0SSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11’792.92 31.10.2024 17:31:30
Long 11’340.00 19.27
Long 11’002.36 13.52 SSRM3U
Long 10’640.00 8.73
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Microsoft-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Microsoft verzeichnet Zuwächse bei Umsatz und Gewinn
Börsenwert 2025: Welche Aktie Analysten noch vor NVIDIA sehen
Trump Media-Aktie nach schlechtestem Handelstag seit Monaten weiter mit Verlusten
Neuer Offshore-Windpark in Dänemark: RWE-Projekt genehmigt - Aktie verliert trotzdem
EQS-News: Linde Reports Third-Quarter 2024 Results (Earnings Release Tables Attached)
Minuszeichen in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der DAX aktuell
Milliarden-Deal: Siemens will Altair übernehmen - Siemens- und Altair-Aktien sinken
Swisscom-Aktie tiefer: Swisscom verzeichnet weniger Umsatz und Gewinn
Uber-Aktie dennoch unter Druck: Uber meldet deutliches Gewinnplus
Trump-Faktor und Marktbedingungen könnten für neuen Bitcoin-Rekord sorgen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten