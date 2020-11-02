No Help Yet For Singapore Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished lower in five straight sessions, sinking almost 115 points or 4.7 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now sits just beneath the 2,425-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is weak on disappointing earnings news, rising coronavirus cases and pre-election volatility in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The STI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and industrial issues.

For the day, the index dropped 26.84 points or 1.10 percent to finish at 2,423.84 after trading between 2,420.84 and 2,447.85. Volume was 1.72 billion shares worth 1.91 billion Singapore dollars.

Among the actives, Ascendas REIT plummeted 4.00 percent, while UOL Group plunged 3.57 percent, SembCorp Industries tanked 3.07 percent, Genting Singapore tumbled 3.01 percent, Comfort DelGro skidded 2.88 percent, Mapletree Commercial Trust retreated 2.82 percent, Keppel Corp soared 2.81 percent, City Developments declined 2.16 percent, CapitaLand Mall Trust surrendered 1.70 percent, Mapletree Logistics Trust sank 1.52 percent, Singapore Airlines dropped 1.45 percent, Singapore Technologies Engineering shed 1.41 percent, CapitaLand lost 1.15 percent, Singapore Exchange fell 1.03 percent, DBS Group slid 1.02 percent, Thai beverage dipped 0.85 percent, SATS slipped 0.67 percent, United Overseas Bank dropped 0.63 percent, Dairy Farm International shed 0.53 percent, Singapore Press Holdings lost 0.50 percent, SingTel fell 0.49 percent, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation slid 0.47 percent, Wilmar International was down 0.25 percent and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding and CapitaLand Commercial Trust were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly negative as stocks opened lower on Friday and moved deeper into the red as the day progressed, cutting into gains from the previous session.

The Dow shed 157.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,501.60, while the NASDAQ plunged 274.01 points or 2.45 percent to end at 10,911.59 and the S&P 500 sank 40.15 points or 1.21 percent to close at 3,269.96. For the week, the Dow shed 6.5 percent, the NASDAQ lost 5.5 percent and the S&P fell 5.6 percent.

The sharp pullback on Wall Street reflected a negative reaction to earnings news from a number of big-name tech companies, including Apple (AAPL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN) and Twitter (TWTR).

Lingering concerns about the recent spike in coronavirus cases also weighed on Wall Street along with uncertainty about this week's presidential election.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said personal income rebounded more than anticipated in September, while the University of Michigan said consumer sentiment improved slightly more than estimated in October.

Crude oil prices sank again on Friday, extending the steep drop seen in the two previous sessions on continued concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a renewed spike in coronavirus cases. Crude for December delivery fell $0.38 to a five-month low of $35.79 a barrel.