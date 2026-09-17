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17.09.2026 03:33:15

No Help Yet For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in six straight sessions, sinking more than 250 points or 3.8 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just above the 6,430-point plateau and it's likely to open lower again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the first time in three years. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets are expected to follow the latter lead.

The JCI finished modestly lower on Wednesday following losses from the financial shares, cement companies and agricultural stocks.

For the day, the index lost 24.30 points or 0.38 percent to finish at the daily low of 6,436.85 after peaking at 6,535.46.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened mixed on Wednesday and hugged the line for much of the day before slumping late in the day.

The Dow tumbled 631.21 points or 1.21 percent to finish at 51,461.90, while the NASDAQ dipped 3.15 points or 0.01 percent to close at 25,978.42 and the S&P 500 sank 33.92 points or 0.45 percent to end at 7,551.81.

The late-day weakness that emerged on Wall Street came after the Federal Reserve announced its widely expected decision to raise interest rates for the first time since July 2023.

Selling picked up as Fed Chair Kevin Warsh gave his post-meeting press conference, which highlighted persistent inflation. The projections show that a majority of Fed officials expect rates to be above 4 percent by the end of 2026, suggesting at least one more rate hike this year.

Crude oil prices plummeted on Wednesday following the interest rate decision from the Fed. In addition, reports of Saudi Arabia loading crude cargoes via Oman lowered supply-related concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was down $3.61 or 3.41 percent at $102.22 per barrel.

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Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

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Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’604.05 15.09 S6CB3U
Short 14’684.71 13.81 STVB4U
Short 15’223.64 8.97 S4BTCU
SMI-Kurs: 13’868.66 16.09.2026 17:30:05
Long 13’258.61 19.59 S1BTPU
Long 12’946.72 13.67 SA2BCU
Long 12’399.78 8.88 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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