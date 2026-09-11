Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’740 -0.5%  SPI 19’410 -0.5%  Dow 52’064 -0.6%  DAX 25’361 -0.8%  Euro 0.9440 0.2%  EStoxx50 6’269 -0.7%  Gold 4’317 -1.9%  Bitcoin 62’735 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8131 0.4%  Öl 109.2 7.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche149905998UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Sandoz124359842Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Alcon43249246Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
KI-ETFs im Aufschwung: Lohnt sich das Risiko für Anleger?
SpaceX-Aktie zündet? Starship-Test 14 steht bevor
CZs Krypto-Tipp: Das rät der Binance-Chef Einsteigern jetzt
Droht der Crash? Warum die Börsenhistorie dagegen spricht
Tesla- und SpaceX-Chef Musk: KI übertrifft Menschen bis Ende 2027 bei digitalen Tätigkeiten
Suche...
11.09.2026 03:18:39

No Help Yet For Hong Kong Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, sliding more than 650 points or 2.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seg Index now sits just above the 24,950-point plateau and it's likely to extend its losses on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on surging crude oil prices and the corresponding threat to interest rates. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the technology stocks, financial shares and pharmaceuticals.

For the day, the index tumbled 320.49 points or 1.27 percent to finish at 24,954.47 after trading between 24,889.64 and 25,021.81.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and remained in negative territory throughout the session.

The Dow dropped 316.56 points or 0.60 percent to finish at 52,064.10, while the NASDAQ shed 171.62 points or 0.65 percent to end at 26,081.72 and the S&P 500 lost 44.66 points or 0.58 percent to close at 7,591.70.

The continued weakness on Wall Street came as the price of crude oil continued to surge, with U.S. crude oil futures soaring above $100 a barrel for the first time since May amid concerns of a prolonged war between the U.S. and Iran.

Crude oil prices skyrocketed on Thursday as supply disruption concerns increased following the recent U.S.-Iran re-escalation. West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery was up $6.81 or 7.09 percent at $102.86 per barrel.

The spike in crude oil prices contributed to a continued surge in treasury yields, with the yield on the benchmark ten-year note jumping to its highest levels in almost three years.

Higher crude oil prices and treasury yields have added to concerns about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting next week. CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 73.1 percent chance that the Fed will raise rates by a quarter-point following the meeting.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: BP - Im Sog der Ölpreise

Die Aktie des britischen Multis ist dabei, nach oben aus dem kurzfristigen Abwärtstrend auszubrechen. Neben der Charttechnik und dem hohen Ölpreis spricht der Ehrgeiz der neuen BP-Chefin für weitere Avancen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch?

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Ameriprise Financial
✅ Schneider Electric
✅ ASM
✅ HSBC

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.09.26 Logo WHS EZB erhöht die Zinsen: DAX bricht 25.500 – Nasdaq vor 29.000!
10.09.26 Oktoberfest: Hopfen, Hendl und die Frage nach dem nächsten Schluck Wachstum
10.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Biotechnologie – Bahnbrechende Erfolge/SAP – Sommerlicher Rebound
10.09.26 Marktüberblick: Rally bei den Ölpreisen und Marktzinsen
10.09.26 SMI stürzt weiter ab
09.09.26 Ameriprise, Schneider Electric, ASM & HSBC stark unterwegs – ist noch mehr drin? mit François Bloch
08.09.26 Julius Bär: 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Societe Generale SA
08.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’631.64 13.67 S6CB3U
Short 15’168.48 8.91 SMYBKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’740.10 10.09.2026 17:30:44
Long 13’198.73 19.72 S8BFJU
Long 12’900.30 13.94 S4KBXU
Long 12’339.95 8.91 STABXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie stark: Grossaktionär fordert nach Rückschlägen Veränderungen im Verwaltungsrat
Morning Briefing - International
Nach EZB-Entscheid: Dow schlussendlich leichter -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Fonds-Vertriebsgesellschaft in China wird geschlossen
Overweight-Note für Siemens Healthineers-Aktie: Neue Analyse von JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kaufsignale für Wachstumsaktien wie NVIDIA, Micron & SpaceX mehren sich - kommt jetzt die grosse Wende?
SAP SE Aktie News: SAP SE wird am Vormittag ausgebremst
Porsche-Aktie tiefer: Bugatti-Rimac-Deal bringt Milliardensumme ein
Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones letztendlich mit grünem Vorzeichen
DEUTZ Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Nachmittag vermehrt von DEUTZ

Top-Rankings

KW 36: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 36: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 36: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.