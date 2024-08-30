Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S Aktie [Valor: 1130981 / ISIN: DK0010271584]
30.08.2024 15:01:04

No. 8/2024 - Managers' transactions

Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S
Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 30 August 2024
ANNOUNCEMENT no. 8/2024

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 30 August 2024.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Jaroslaw Lipinski
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:CEO in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 0.98330365
Volume (s):92.997
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
92.997
  • Price
DKK 91,444.29, equivalent to DKK 0.98330365 per share
Date of the transaction:29 August 2024
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Frede Clausen
Chairman

This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


