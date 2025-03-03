Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S Aktie
03.03.2025 15:01:31

No. 6/2025 - Managers' transactions

Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S
0.99 DKK -5.71%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Nasdaq Copenhagen                                                                                   
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K   

Copenhagen, 3 March 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no.6/2025

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 28 February 2025.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
Name:Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
Reason for the notification: 
Position/status:Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
Initial notification/Amendment:Initial
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
Name:Cemat A/S
LEI:213800899MWAZT9KQZ78

 

 

 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:Shares
Identification code:ISIN DK0010271584
Nature of the transaction:Purchase of shares
Price(s):DKK 1.00
Volume (s):12,365
Aggregated information: 
  • Aggregated volume
12,365
  • Price
DKK 12,365, equivalent to DKK 1.00 per share
Date of the transaction:28 February 2025
Place of the transaction:Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
   

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO                      


This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language

version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.

Attachment


