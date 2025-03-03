|
03.03.2025 15:01:31
No. 6/2025 - Managers’ transactions
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Nikolaj Plads 6
DK-1067 Copenhagen K
Copenhagen, 3 March 2025
ANNOUNCEMENT no.6/2025
Managers’ transactions
Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 28 February 2025.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name:
|Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen
|Reason for the notification:
|Position/status:
|Member of the board of directors in Cemat A/S
|Initial notification/Amendment:
|Initial
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name:
|Cemat A/S
|LEI:
|213800899MWAZT9KQZ78
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:
|Shares
|Identification code:
|ISIN DK0010271584
|Nature of the transaction:
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s):
|DKK 1.00
|Volume (s):
|12,365
|Aggregated information:
|
|12,365
|
|DKK 12,365, equivalent to DKK 1.00 per share
|Date of the transaction:
|28 February 2025
|Place of the transaction:
|Nasdaq Copenhagen, XCSE
Cemat A/S
Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski
CEO
This announcement has been prepared in a Danish-language and an English-language
version. In case of doubt, the Danish version prevails.
Attachment
Nachrichten zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S
|
09.10.24
|No. 12/2024 - CeMat A/S acquires right of perpetual usufruct to land plot in Bielany, Warsaw (GlobeNewswire)
Analysen zu Topsil Semiconductor Materials A-S
3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: LPL Finance, Blackstone & Ares Management mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ SAP
✅ Dollarama
✅ Waste Connections
Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|28.02.25
|Schroders: Bundestagswahl: Reformen nötig, aber was ist machbar?
|27.02.25
|Schroders: Die J-Kurve verstehen und Renditen auf Private Markets messen
|21.02.25
|Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick - Februar 2025
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI im Plus -- DAX knackt 23.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street fester erwartet -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinig
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in Grün, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zum Wochenauftakt höher notiert. Die Wall Street wird zum Wochenanfang mit Aufschlägen erwartet. Am Montag fanden die wichtigsten asiatischen Märkten keine gemeinsame Richtung.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}