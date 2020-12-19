No. 1 Ranked Quarterback Documentary to Premiere New Year's Eve

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fox Sports West will close out 2020 by premiering Into The Spotlight, a half-hour documentary following the historic high school championship of DJ Uiagalelei, 2019's No. 1 pro-style and No.1 overall quarterback. The film was produced by Mane Co , a creative content agency and up-and-coming unscripted production company.

"This season went down in history, and it was an amazing experience capturing DJ's story," said Morgan Lott, co-director of the film and Chief Creative at Mane Co. "We're excited to see it premiere on Fox Sports."

The doc follows Uiagalelei throughout his senior season at St. John Bosco, one of the nation's most elite high school football programs. The film includes interviews with Tennessee Titan Adoree Jackson and Washington Football Team's Peter Richardson. Viewers will get a close-up look at the training and support system behind the country's No. 1 high school QB.

"The National Championship was a culmination of hard work, dedication, and perseverance by a group of individuals who genuinely loved and cared about each other," said Bosco's Head Coach Jason Negro. "Not only was DJ a tremendous football talent, he is easily one of the most polished and humble human beings I've had the opportunity to work with."

Andrew Schundler, co-director and VP of Production at Mane Co said: "St. John Bosco's program is unparalleled with its commitment to excellence. They build their players to not only be great athletes but great men. We're thrilled to show DJ's journey and the dedication it takes to be number one."

Uiagalelei has already made a name for himself as a true freshman at Clemson University, filling in for starting QB Trevor Lawrence against Boston College and Notre Dame. A college prospect since 6th grade, Uiagalelei has widely been regarded as a once in a generation talent.

Based in Los Angeles, Mane Co produced Uiagalelei's commitment video to Clemson, which garnered nearly 1.5 million views. "We had a big idea to go all out for DJ's commitment video, to create something really special," said Executive Producer Dustin Laemmlen. "We started shooting back in March of 2019. At the time, we didn't realize that we had actually started production on a documentary. We're proud of what we made, and we can't wait to see where DJ goes next."

See the premiere of Into the Spotlight on Fox Sports West, Thursday, December 31st at 6:30 p.m. PT. Watch the trailer at https://youtu.be/ABHpwxxc15c



