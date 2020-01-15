+++ Jetzt mit Hebel in Aktien, Indizes, Kryptowährungen, etc. investieren +++ -w-
15.01.2020

NNIT and Lundbeck extend collaboration

Press release

NNIT and Lundbeck extend collaboration

NNIT extends sixteen-year collaboration with another four years.

Copenhagen, January 15, 2020 – NNIT, a leading provider of IT services and consultancy, announces that it has signed an extension of its agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S (Lundbeck), a global pharmaceutical company specialized in brain diseases.

According to the new agreement, NNIT will for the next four years continue to maintain and support Lundbeck’s global applications portfolio including operations of their SAP environment, Robotic Process Automation and Test Management for life sciences. 

Commenting on the agreement, Senior Vice President at NNIT Ricco Larsen says:

"We are proud to continue this decade-long collaboration, where we deliver advanced life sciences IT to create value and support to Lundbeck’s digital transformation for the benefit of people with brain diseases.”

The estimated total value of the new agreement is a large double-digit million amount (DKK).

********

More information
Helga Heyn, NNIT Communications, +45 30 77 81 41, hhey@nnit.com

About NNIT 
NNIT is an international consultancy in the development, implementation, validation and operation of IT for the life sciences industry and the Danish private and public sector. We create value for our clients by treating their IT as if it was our own, and of course, we meet the industry’s strictest regulatory requirements. We apply the latest advances in technology to make our clients’ software, business processes and communication more effective. NNIT A/S has more than 3,200 employees. For more information please visit www.nnit.com.

About Lundbeck
https://www.lundbeck.com

Attachment

